Video shows abusive taming of baby elephant for Thai tourism

THAILAND: Footage of a distressed baby elephant jabbed by bullhooks at a Thai camp to tame it before joining the tourist industry has been released by conservationists in an appeal to end the practice.

animalswildlifetourism
By AFP

Thursday 25 June 2020, 10:43AM

About 3,000 domesticated elephants work in Thailand’s tourism sector, used for rides and performing tricks for travellers. Photo: AFP

About 3,000 domesticated elephants work in Thailand’s tourism sector, used for rides and performing tricks for travellers. Photo: AFP

The footage, taken on a hidden camera last year and published yesterday (June 24) by UK-based animal rights group World Animal Protection (WAP), shows what they say is the forced separation of a two-year-old female elephant from her mother.

The distraught calf is confined to a small space known as the “crush box” and held by chains and ropes for days as she struggles to escape.

Calves are repeatedly jabbed with a bullhook, a long rod with a sharpened metal tip, to get them to understand basic commands, sometimes causing bleeding.

About 3,000 domesticated elephants work in Thailand’s tourism sector, used for rides and performing tricks for travellers.

Animal rights activists have long argued that elephants endure abuse in the tourism industry, starting with the so-called “crush” process to tame them when young.

“We need to ensure that this is the last generation of elephants used for commercial tourism,” Jan Schmidt-Burbach, a wildlife veterinarian with WAP, told AFP.

WAP has not released details of the location of the camp to avoid repercussions for the people who shot the video.

To avoid starvation as the coronavirus halts global travel, hundreds of elephants are back in their home villages with their handlers.

But Thailand’s plans to relax some travel restrictions in the coming weeks, if the virus remains contained, have conservationists fearing the return of “the crush”.

Fascinated | 25 June 2020 - 10:58:26 

I'm sure it will all be a 'mis-understanding', if investigated at all.

 

Phuket community
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

DEK...FYI I am waiting for a direct flight to my chosen destination, expect it to be in July/August....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Sweet, I have been told by hotel housekeeping staff that tourists bring their own vibrator....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

Pubs, bars, karaoke shops only till midnight. After midnight the Covid-19 glows up. Hahaha. The ...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Carrots.Bananas,Cucumber to name a few.All available in different shapes and sizes....(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Still waiting for further news from Min. Anutin about his matching 'New Normal' and pin poin...(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Which airlines bring these 50,000 to Thailand, starting next week? Are for all of them the 14 days ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

Pleasant news. Now next step, make the 90 day report a 180 day report. Doesn't look to me as bei...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

A "soapy massage" on every corner but vibrators are illegal to sell. That's some ineq...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

This was rescinded some months ago, rightfully so as it was on par with restrictions of a sex offen...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

"Never thought they have one" And this from someone who still can't figure out how to ...(Read More)

 

