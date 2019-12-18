Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Victory for the Europeans in the 6th Pryder Cup at Kamala Lawn Bowls Club

Victory for the Europeans in the 6th Pryder Cup at Kamala Lawn Bowls Club

BOWLS: The 6th edition of the Pryder Cup (Kamala Lawn Bowls Clubs equivalent of the Presidents or Ryder Cup in golf) took place yesterday (Dec 17) when a team representing Europe locked horns against a Rest of the World (ROW) collective.

Bowls
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 December 2019, 09:17AM

The victorious European team capture the Pryder Cup at Kamala Lawn Bowls Club yesterday (Dec 17). Photo Rob Knight.

The victorious European team capture the Pryder Cup at Kamala Lawn Bowls Club yesterday (Dec 17). Photo Rob Knight.

Some late withdrawals and last minute arrivals led to a hasty shuffling of the format/rounds but essentially it was two teams of nine players battling it out.

The Europeans were defending their trophy for the 3rd time, but with the addition of some new blood in their team the ROW team had high hopes.

After the opening foursomes were shared, the score stood at 1-1, with obviously all still to play for.

With one point available for a win and a half for a draw, seven and a half points was the ‘magic’ number to reach to win the Cup.

After the 'triples" Europe had edged ahead 3-2 but with nine singles matches and nine points still available it was anybody’s trophy to win.

Perhaps crucially, the Europeans used their experience in selecting their order of play and the lanes which each of their players would play on whilst a possibly more calculated approach by the ROW team to their lane and player selection would have been beneficial.

After the first three singles the Europeans stretched their advantage to 5-3.

The Europeans then took a gamble and left their strongest players till last when perhaps the ROW should have loaded their middle section in hindsight.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

Going against expectations, the European middle three pulled off a white wash. Crucially "Honorary" European player for the day player Vorada (Nid Noi) Junkiri pulled off a remarkable comeback against Deb Coleman, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with a maximum four on their last end to complete the unlikely clean sweep.

This left Europe with an unassailable 8-3 margin going into the last three games.

The ROW team did salvage some pride by those remaining games 2 to 0.5 to leave the overall score 8.5 to 5.5 in Europe’s favour, meaning they regained the trophy.

The ROW team were left reflecting, once again, on what might have been. Clearly, some thought will have to go into their strategy for next years Cup. However, it has to be said that many games were decided by the odd point on the last end. The ROW team could possibly argue that things just did not go their way on the day.

Rather surprisingly, there were no stand out performers for either team but shock results were in abundance. Robbie was one of the best performers for ROW and Pat for the Europeans, both relative newcomers to the game.

Reflecting the high standard and calibre of bowls played by all was the fact the several unfancied players picked up points against supposed stronger opposition and that the referees were kept busy marking toucher after toucher from all.

- Robert Knight

Kamala Lawn Bowls Club is open 6 days a week. All equipment is provided. For more info contact the club on 0948987476.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand gunning for top spot at Asean Para Games 2020
US says China 'can't hide' Uighur plight after Arsenal retaliation
Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 16 clash, Manchester City draw Real
Kantaphon, Panipak best of the lot
India Beats South Africa: Test Series Highlights
Woods leads US Presidents Cup fightback to crush Els dream
Man City crush Arsenal, Spurs grab late win at Wolves
How Crystal Palace against Brighton grew into one of the most unlikely of rivalries in football
Tahiti to host 2024 Olympics surfing, 15,000km away from hosts Paris
Ole proves he’s no wally as United turn the corner
Dechapol and Sapsiree reach semis but Ratchanok falls to Tai in three-game thriller
Laguna Phuket receives honourable award from Ministry of Tourism and Sports
Ratchanok proves too classy for Busanan at BWF finals
Fati makes history at Barca as Napoli sack Ancelotti
Thai dream turns sour in Philippines as Kingdom look set to finish 3rd overall in medals table

 

Phuket community
Van driver escapes with minor injuries after hitting power pole

B500- that'll learn him....(Read More)

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

Period 1 (Nov 1 to Dec 2) and period 2 (Dec 1-26) I missed. Were that periods with 'budgets'...(Read More)

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

Family in Canada may have money???? Easy to decide who's fault it was then....(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

That, K. Fascinated, is a great question for the Chief of Phuket Marine Office at Chalong Pier. He i...(Read More)

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

Same message as last year, which was as expected, a failure, so why will this year be any different?...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Just got back from our first visit to Koh Samui and we will NEVER return due to the extortionate rat...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Tourism is not Thailand's main industry. If you read the article it points to several factors fo...(Read More)

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

A pair of 28-year-old Ottawa twins are facing charges in connection with a downtown swarming and ass...(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

It's like a law saying to drive on the roads one must be licensed, or attain a certain age to dr...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

Why should I call Chalong Police Station 'immediately', for what? The man is not a society t...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 