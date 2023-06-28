Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Victory for ’Fugazi’ and ’Alright’ in Yacht Sales Co Regatta

Victory for ’Fugazi’ and ’Alright’ in Yacht Sales Co Regatta

SAILING: Good wind and good weather prevailed on the final day of the Yacht Sales Co Regatta as Dan Fidock’s Fugazi and James Bury’s Alright continued their dominance in their two classes to win the multi-and-monoclasses respectively.

Sailing
By Scott Murray

Friday 30 June 2023, 09:30AM

’Alright’ in action. Photo: Scott Murray

’Alright’ in action. Photo: Scott Murray

’Alright’ in action. Photo: Scott Murray

’Alright’ in action. Photo: Scott Murray

’Alright’ in action. Photo: Scott Murray

’Alright’ in action. Photo: Scott Murray

’Bonza’ flying a hull. Photo: Scott Murray

’Bonza’ flying a hull. Photo: Scott Murray

’Bonza’ hull flying. Photo: Scott Murray

’Bonza’ hull flying. Photo: Scott Murray

Photo: Scott Murray

Photo: Scott Murray

’Fugazi’. Photo: Scott Murray

’Fugazi’. Photo: Scott Murray

Multihull fleet. Photo: Scott Murray

Multihull fleet. Photo: Scott Murray

’No Fear’ and ’Twin Sharks’. Photo: Scott Murray

’No Fear’ and ’Twin Sharks’. Photo: Scott Murray

’Twister 2’ and ’Saffron’. Photo: Scott Murray

’Twister 2’ and ’Saffron’. Photo: Scott Murray

« »

Principal Race Officer Simon James sent both the classes on two windward-leeward races to start the day last Sunday (June 25), followed by a longer race towards the channel marker at Cape Panwa for the multihull fleet and one last windward-leeward for the monohull class.

The Fugazi crew of Joel Berg, Ciaran Corrigan, Scott Duncanson, Dan Fidock and Nick Gutry made an amazing recovery bouncing back from a starboard shroud snapping last Friday (June 23) - which brought the boat’s mast down - to repairing the boat that evening and having it in the water ready to go Saturday morning without missing a beat. With the dropped race format in play, once the minimum requirement of five races was met the ‘Did Not Finish’ (DNF) ended up being discarded anyway and Fugazi ended up winning six of the seven races it did complete for a final total of eight points.

John Newnham’s Twin Sharks and George Eddings’ Blue Noze staged a race within a race as the two Fireflies jockeyed for position all regatta in the eight-boat multihull division, with each boat winning a race in their game of snakes and ladders. In the end, Twin Sharks captured second spot with 14 points with Blue Noze close behind with 18. Both Fireflies were designed by Mark Pescott and Mark Horwood and built in Phuket.

Dirk Weiblen’s No Fear finished in fourth place with 29 points, closely followed by James Haste’s Bonza on 34 points, while Glywn Rowlands’ Twister 2 finished a point back in sixth with 35 points. Roger Diggleman’s Saffron was seventh with 43 points while Andrew McDermott and his all-female crew on Trident rounded out the multihull class with 53 points. Twister 2 and Saffron were both built in Phuket by Asia Catamarans.

In the monohull class, Alright (formerly Emagine) won seven of the eight races to capture the first official monohull title in the Yacht Sales Co Regatta. The Alright crew travelled all the way up from Australia to compete in the event and frequently sail another boat, Aquarii, in regional regattas.

Niels Degenkolw’s Phoenix, who is used to winning this class, came second in the three-boat monoclass with Fang Liang Zhou’s Sumalee in third. Zhou’s crew flew in from China for the regatta and showed great sportsmanship competing in the event.

Near the end of the second race on the final day, Phoenix encountered halyard problems, so they motored into the Ao Chalong mooring area where Alexander Velikokhotko shimmied up the mast to rectify the problem and ended up using a shorter version of the halyard that had snapped.

Roger Diggleman took to the stage on the final night to thank Saffron’s owners Dan and Dao Fidock for letting him take the tradesmen who built the craft onboard as crew during the regatta so they could see what it was like to sail their finished product.

Paul Stamp, Yacht Sales Co General Manager for Southeast Asia, and company broker Charles Robinson were on hand at the closing dinner and awards ceremony held at the Phuket Yacht Club. Mr Stamp passed out the trophies to the delighted winners.

Sponsors of the regatta included: Yacht Sales Co; Multihull Solutions; Phuket Yacht Club; Phuket Boat Lagoon; SEA Yachting; Octopus Electrical Service; and East Marine Asia.

Yacht Sales Co is the exclusive distributor in Thailand for: Absolute; Cora Catamarans; Dufour; Fontaine Pajot motor yachts and sailing catamarans; Iliad; LEEN Trimarans (power); Maritimo; NEEL Trimarans (sail); Ocean Voyageur; Stealths; and Tesoro Yachts.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand no match for Turkey at VNL
Rawai charity run confirmed
Pérez form slump threatens long-term future
Thai spikers fall to Netherlands
Phuket Youth Sports Championship gets underway
Hollywood actors buy stake in F1’s Alpine Racing
Spikers face uphill task as third week battles start
Annissa makes a splash at local competition
Anderson promises ‘more aggression’ in second Test
Rivals seek to profit from Chelsea’s fire sale
Kamala set for new sports facility
First Olympic Esports Week kicks off in Singapore
Phuket International Rugby 11s proves a huge success
Bumper turnout for Phuket Surf Contest
Cummins savours ‘number one win’ after leading Australia in Ashes thriller

 

Phuket community
AoT issue walkway safety alert at airport

That walkway is 27 years old. Not much in Thailand reach age of 30 years, due to lack of keeping up/...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration gives heartfelt thanks to blood donors

Time after time we read about dramatic situation of not having enough stock of RH Negative blood on ...(Read More)

AoT issue walkway safety alert at airport

That AoT is so very fast with apologies and promised to take care all medical costs/financial compen...(Read More)

AoT issue walkway safety alert at airport

Happening already in international press. They did amputate her leg at place on walkway . In first ...(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

Again derailing Dek, this is not about 'every tax payer in Thailand'. This is about from Pan...(Read More)

Police investigate Phuket Town street shooting

Don't blame the lottery vendor for your stupidity in believing you will win with your chosen &qu...(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

Yeah Kurt, let every tax payer in Thailand decide what to do with his taxes....(Read More)

Chinese women arrested at Phuket airport for working illegally

I'll guess these ladies are infringing on the PLTO mafia turf, as the criminal police are always...(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

A valid issue Kurt mentions is environmental (mis)management. Since Phuket is a "beach" de...(Read More)

Rewat urges hotels to pay PPAO room tax

And, let hotels participate in deciding how to spend the 'tax'. Those who pay should be able...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SOHO Pool Club
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Thai Residential

 