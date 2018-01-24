BANGKOK: Victoria’s Secret Massage should brace for more legal trouble as police are now considering charging it for the unauthorised use of groundwater.

New information reveals the shady massage parlour was using old and stolen groundwater for its baths and showers. Photo: Supplied

Officials suspect the Bangkok-based parlour was illegally pumping water from a hole drilled in the ground, according to Suwat Inthasit, deputy of the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division.

He said the proprietor of the adult entertainment establishment – which offered sexual services including a high-end ‘soapy massage” experience with naked teenage masseurs – would be charged if the water offence is proven.

Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, the national deputy police chief, then ordered similar inspections of 81 massage parlours across Bangkok. They were due to be completed yesterday night (Jan 23).

Victoria’s Secret Massage was raided two weeks ago. It is located in the Rama IX area of Bang Kapi district.

This exposed links to a crime syndicate and allegations of systematic bribery involving police and high-ranking officials in addition to human trafficking and the illicit employment of migrant women and minors in the flesh trade.

Tests were conducted to gauge the water quality inside the parlour’s lavatories. The results showed the level of contaminants – or total dissolved solids – was twice as high as regular tap water at 400 microsiemens per centimetre (µS/cm).

The inspection was carried out yesterday with the help of Wang Thong Lang Police and the Department of Ground Water Resources.

Col Suwat said authorities must first approve the use of artesian water in Bangkok before it can be siphoned off and consumed.

An initial probe found the previous owner acquired permission in 2003 but it was unclear if or when this permit expired.

Offenders can face up to six months in jail, a B20,000 fine, or both under the Artesian Water Act 1977.

Meanwhile, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is working with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to chase the money trail of the parlour.

The agencies will freeze any suspicious accounts that look as though they are linked to the case, said DSI chief Col Paisit Wongmuang.

