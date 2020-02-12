THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Victims to get additional aid as donations pour in

Victims to get additional aid as donations pour in

THAILAND: The cabinet has set up a special committee to follow up on additional aid for victims of the recent mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

disastersdeathcrimehomicidemurderviolence
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 February 2020, 09:16AM

Army private Metha Lertsiri’s family members hold a framed picture of him at his funeral yesterday (Feb 11) in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. The soldier was among those killed in the Terminal 21 shopping centre rampage in the province at the weekend. Photo: Yuttapong Kumnodnae

Army private Metha Lertsiri’s family members hold a framed picture of him at his funeral yesterday (Feb 11) in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. The soldier was among those killed in the Terminal 21 shopping centre rampage in the province at the weekend. Photo: Yuttapong Kumnodnae

This aid is in addition to the compensation that will be provided under various laws and regulations of the Finance Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Social Development and Human Security Ministry, the Labour Ministry and the Comptroller-General’s Department, she said.

Meanwhile, state-run and private banks are also offering scholarships and employment to families of those who lost their lives, Ms Narumon added.

In addition to this, she said the Interior Ministry will come up with additional measures to help the victims, boost public morale and help businesses affected by the massacre.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop said there is more than 1 billion baht available in the PM’s Office disaster-relief fund and the committee overseeing this fund will start disbursing aid to victims’ families soon.

He said the additional compensation to be given to families of those who have lost their lives will be similar to the 1 million baht compensation provided to each victim of the 2010 political violence.

Explosive device found

HeadStart International School Phuket

Retail operators were yesterday (Feb 11) allowed to enter Terminal 21 shopping mall, one of the shooting spree sites, but were evacuated as soon as police found an explosive device on one of the floors. The shop-owners were allowed back in when the bomb-disposal unit removed the bomb.

Meanwhile, donations have been pouring in for victims of the shooting rampage, which left 30 people, including the gunman, dead and scores wounded.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai said donations stood at 23.2 million baht as of yesterday morning.

He said the authorities will provide 300,000 baht to each victim’s family initially, adding that every single baht of the donated money will reach the families of those who lost their lives.

Mr Wichian said he has called a meeting with public- and private-sector representatives to discuss measures to revive the provincial economy.

He also said everybody will take part in a big clean-up today in central Nakhon Ratchasima, including at Terminal 21, where a religious rite will be held tomorrow (Feb 13).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees
Somkid tells public not to panic
Huge power outage to hit Chalong, Rawai
Speedboat deaths spark safety push
Speedboat captains charged
WHO chief sees chance to stop virus, warns of ‘grave’ threat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Korat shooting aftermath! Fatal Phuket speedboat collision! Seeking billions? || February 11
Special flu wards set up in tourist hotspots to screen virus
Phuket virus checks still ongoing: Officials
Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage
TAT slashes revenue target for 2020
Heartbroken Myanmar worker with axe talked down from high-set billboard frame
Nine suspects arrested in slew of Phuket drug raids, three found with illegal firearms
Two new turtle nests found in Phang Nga
Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

 

Phuket community
Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

Clearly Insp K has never served in the military despite displaying his 'expert' knowledge ye...(Read More)

Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry

@ goldwing ! Your figures are complete nonsense. If you cite figures from other news outlets,at leas...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Children were killed, will this has a follow up in Court? Conviction, Prison time? Of course not, th...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Don't use the the titel 'captain', it are just maritime uneducated boat drivers. We als...(Read More)

Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide

The article is a bit out of reach of K's mentality.It also does not mention any government offic...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

The thai internal army national security is a farce. And yes, the blame is on the army. Army automa...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

....blocking any democratic process in the country called Thailand. Yes, blame is on the thai army....(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

Well, it seems this top General was served well ( 'have your arms ready, soldiers' he said a...(Read More)

Nine suspects arrested in slew of Phuket drug raids, three found with illegal firearms

I always write it: Phuket remains sinking 'under' drugs and illegal weapons. And without a ...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

“As to the cause of the accident, we believe that one of them was driving too fast,” he noted. ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The Overseas Property Show
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential

 