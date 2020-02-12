Victims to get additional aid as donations pour in

THAILAND: The cabinet has set up a special committee to follow up on additional aid for victims of the recent mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima, government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 12 February 2020, 09:16AM

Army private Metha Lertsiri’s family members hold a framed picture of him at his funeral yesterday (Feb 11) in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. The soldier was among those killed in the Terminal 21 shopping centre rampage in the province at the weekend. Photo: Yuttapong Kumnodnae

This aid is in addition to the compensation that will be provided under various laws and regulations of the Finance Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Social Development and Human Security Ministry, the Labour Ministry and the Comptroller-General’s Department, she said.

Meanwhile, state-run and private banks are also offering scholarships and employment to families of those who lost their lives, Ms Narumon added.

In addition to this, she said the Interior Ministry will come up with additional measures to help the victims, boost public morale and help businesses affected by the massacre.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop said there is more than 1 billion baht available in the PM’s Office disaster-relief fund and the committee overseeing this fund will start disbursing aid to victims’ families soon.

He said the additional compensation to be given to families of those who have lost their lives will be similar to the 1 million baht compensation provided to each victim of the 2010 political violence.

Explosive device found

Retail operators were yesterday (Feb 11) allowed to enter Terminal 21 shopping mall, one of the shooting spree sites, but were evacuated as soon as police found an explosive device on one of the floors. The shop-owners were allowed back in when the bomb-disposal unit removed the bomb.

Meanwhile, donations have been pouring in for victims of the shooting rampage, which left 30 people, including the gunman, dead and scores wounded.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai said donations stood at 23.2 million baht as of yesterday morning.

He said the authorities will provide 300,000 baht to each victim’s family initially, adding that every single baht of the donated money will reach the families of those who lost their lives.

Mr Wichian said he has called a meeting with public- and private-sector representatives to discuss measures to revive the provincial economy.

He also said everybody will take part in a big clean-up today in central Nakhon Ratchasima, including at Terminal 21, where a religious rite will be held tomorrow (Feb 13).