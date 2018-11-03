THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Vichai’s body returns home for final farewell

BANGKOK: The body of King Power and Leicester City football club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha returned home to Thailand yesterday (Nov 2) for a royally sponsored funeral ceremony.

accidentsdeathfootballtransport
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 3 November 2018, 09:48AM

Buddhist monks lay tributes by a photograph of late Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha outside the King Power Stadium. Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP

Buddhist monks lay tributes by a photograph of late Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha outside the King Power Stadium. Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP

The bodies of his aide Kaveporn Punpare and employee Nusara Suknamai were expected to arrive today (Nov 3) on a Thai Airways International flight from London.

Members of Vichai’s family accompanied his coffin home from Leicester on a private jet which arrived at Don Mueang airport yesterday afternoon. Waiting vehicles immediately took him to Wat Debsirindrawas.

The bathing rite is scheduled for 5:30pm today. His Majesty the King has provided funeral water and bestowed an octagonal funerary urn.

The other two people killed in the helicopter crash near the King Power Stadium last Saturday night (Oct 28) were pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

Mr Nusara’s funeral ceremony will be held at Wat Permtharn in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province. Her family has prepared for the ceremony, starting with a merit-making ceremony on the seventh day following her death.

Her mother, Samroeng, said she still could not come to terms with the loss of her daughter. “She always brought things from Britain for the family, especially good snacks for me,” she said at the temple.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vichai’s son vows to continue family mission
Colombian club says opponents in plane crash should take title
Colombia crash pilot reported he was out of fuel: tape
Six survivors in Brazilian football plane crash in Colombia: official
Six charged in UK over 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster
Shrewsbury make landmark bid for safe standing
Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong
Man killed in motorbike collision with pickup truck
Blood test clears Brit expat of drunk driving in horrific accident
Diver dies in search for Indonesia jet crash dead
Speeding wipeout Phuket taxi driver named, charge confirmed
One ‘black box’ recovered from crashed Indonesia jet
Phuket taxi driver charged for killing motorbike rider in deadly wipeout
Search teams recover body parts from Lion Air jet crash site
Indonesian Lion Air plane crashes into sea with 188 passengers, crew

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
Go Air
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club

 