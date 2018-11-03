BANGKOK: The body of King Power and Leicester City football club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha returned home to Thailand yesterday (Nov 2) for a royally sponsored funeral ceremony.

accidentsdeathfootballtransport

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 3 November 2018, 09:48AM

Buddhist monks lay tributes by a photograph of late Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha outside the King Power Stadium. Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP

The bodies of his aide Kaveporn Punpare and employee Nusara Suknamai were expected to arrive today (Nov 3) on a Thai Airways International flight from London.

Members of Vichai’s family accompanied his coffin home from Leicester on a private jet which arrived at Don Mueang airport yesterday afternoon. Waiting vehicles immediately took him to Wat Debsirindrawas.

The bathing rite is scheduled for 5:30pm today. His Majesty the King has provided funeral water and bestowed an octagonal funerary urn.

The other two people killed in the helicopter crash near the King Power Stadium last Saturday night (Oct 28) were pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

Mr Nusara’s funeral ceremony will be held at Wat Permtharn in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province. Her family has prepared for the ceremony, starting with a merit-making ceremony on the seventh day following her death.

Her mother, Samroeng, said she still could not come to terms with the loss of her daughter. “She always brought things from Britain for the family, especially good snacks for me,” she said at the temple.

Read original story here.