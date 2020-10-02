Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vicha proposes justice revamp

Vicha proposes justice revamp

THAILAND: Graftbuster Vicha Mahakun has made recommendations for a revamp of the justice system after his review of the hit-and-run case involving the Red Bull scion.

crimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 2 October 2020, 09:14AM

Vicha Mahakun. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Vicha Mahakun. Photo: Bangkok Post.

He said fine-tuning laws governing the police force and criminal procedures would ensure relevant agencies conform to the same standards.

The recommendations contained observations that police probes lack independence and are prone to graft, while evidence can be tampered with and facts can be distorted.

The recommendations were in his four-page report he produced after being assigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to look into the 2012 hit-and-run case, in which criminal charges against the Red Bull scion were dropped after reaching their statutes of limitation.

Various law enforcement units responsible for the original probe were not in sync, while some laws had loopholes that allowed the investigation to proceed slowly, resulting in the indictment being delayed, the report said.

“Discrepancies exist that put the poor at a disadvantage in the justice system, which lends credence to the popular saying that ‘jails are for the incarceration of the poor’,” it added.

The laws also provide leeway for corruption by state officials while the criminal investigation process has failed to keep up with the times and social and economic conditions, the report noted.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Regarding Mr Vorayuth, Mr Vicha said the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) have decided to investigate his case on two fronts: corruption and drugs.

The DSI and NACC would look to see if drugs were used when the 2012 incident happened and whether corruption was at play when Mr Vorayuth’s multiple criminal charges were dropped over the past few years.

The agencies will concentrate on the two different issues in the case, the DSI said.

The department will focus its probe around Mr Vorayuth’s alleged use of cocaine and reckless driving that caused the death of a police officer in Bangkok eight years ago.

The NACC, on the other hand, is interested in whether officials, especially police officers and prosecutors, played a role in the dropping of multiple charges against Mr Vorayuth.

Mr Vicha, who heads a state-appointed committee probing the alleged mishandling of the hit-and-run case, said the DSI and NACC’s acceptance of the case shows the authorities are not “sitting on their hands”, as alleged by critics.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 02 October 2020 - 10:42:14 

.... Not sitting on their hands??? ....  They were 8 years sitting on their hands and brown envelopes.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient
Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists
Airlines want answers on soft loans
Sick inmates may receive free pardons
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid test lab at airport? Resort ready to settle with online reviewer?! || October 1
New Phuket Provincial Police Commander arrives
Man arrested in Kathu for rape of wife’s granddaughter
Don’t panic: TV blackout due to improving Phuket signal, says NBTC
Deal struck to reduce plastics use
Hong Kong leader hails ‘return to peace’, anniversary protests banned
Transgender pupils hail clothes freedom
Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19
B2.5bn private equity trust launched to target hotels in distress
TCT says 10% of firms have closed
Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor

Oooh, the arrival of 120 Chinese business people ( pardon me, tourists) next Thursday is not 'h...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Fallen!! Any one surprised? :-) Guess Thai Government should ask tourists to have a all in Gene...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Soon they give free flight and 14 days in hotel for tourist to come to Los. ...(Read More)

Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists

they just cannot seem to get the number right, is it 150 or 120 virus carriers ...(Read More)

Vicha proposes justice revamp

.... Not sitting on their hands??? .... They were 8 years sitting on their hands and brown envelope...(Read More)

Man arrested in Kathu for rape of wife’s granddaughter

Disgusting behaviour. Castration is too good for this pig! ...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

@Fasc, well, if no sales in bars/restaurants, than no consumption, right? That is why many bars ar...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

The attitude of locals still needs to improve a lot. This woman's comments clearly show that: ...(Read More)

Deal struck to reduce plastics use

Get real! Customers aren't going to decline "single-use plastic containers". First of ...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

now the government can't tell them that it is only the very old and severely ill who have a good...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 