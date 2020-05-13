Kata Rocks
Vettel to leave Ferrari after 2020 season

Vettel to leave Ferrari after 2020 season

FORMULA ONE: Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said yesterday (May 12) he would leave Ferrari at the end of the season, saying there was no “common desire” to work together any more.

Formula-One
By AFP

Wednesday 13 May 2020, 02:11PM

Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015. Photo: AFP

Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015. Photo: AFP

No replacement was named for Vettel, who dominated F1 with Red Bull before switching to the Italian marque in 2015. He said his departure was a “joint decision”.

“My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020,” the 32-year-old German said in a statement from Ferrari.

“In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony.

“The team and I have realised that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season.”

Vettel, who has won 14 races with Ferrari, said financial considerations did not play any role in his decision. He said he would “reflect on what really matters when it comes to my future”.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Vettel’s departure will spark intense speculation about his replacement, with Mercedes’ reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton among the drivers previously linked with Ferrari.

“This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best,” team principal Mattia Binotto said.

“It was not an easy decision to reach, given Sebastian’s worth as a driver and as a person.

“There was no specific reason that led to this decision, apart from the common and amicable belief that the time had come to go our separate ways in order to reach our respective objectives.”

