The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vettel still has everything to prove at Aston Martin

Vettel still has everything to prove at Aston Martin

FORMULA ONE: Sebastian Vettel has had a difficult start to his post-Ferrari life at Aston Martin.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Wednesday 14 April 2021, 10:00AM

Sebastian Vettel chose Aston Martin to begin a new chapter for his F1 career, but so far worrying signs of the old Seb remain. Photo: AFP.

Sebastian Vettel chose Aston Martin to begin a new chapter for his F1 career, but so far worrying signs of the old Seb remain. Photo: AFP.

Deprived of most of his preseason testing time through unreliability, his first weekend in green returned him a scoreless 15th place and five penalty points for a variety of misdemeanours.

It’s fair to say the four-time champion’s last 12 months have been rocky.

Less than a year ago he was suddenly cut loose by Ferrari, which for as long as five months had been negotiating behind his back to replace him with Carlos Sainz.

The once heralded but ultimately fruitless Ferrari partnership had started uncomfortably. Management bloodletting meant the team Vettel joined in 2015 bore little resemblance to that which he’d been sold, leaving him without the principals he expected to be supporting him upon arrival.

The extremely political nature of the de facto Italian national team then left him unable to exercise the kind of soft power he’d wielded during his title years at Red Bull Racing, and his attempts to influence garage operations were publicly smacked down by management in 2016.

Genuine title chances in 2017 and 2018 subsequently went begging. Points lost through Vettel’s mistakes — his now famous pressure spins and other unforced crashes - would have been enough to swing the momentum alone, earning him wounding comparisons with Lewis Hamilton’s sheer relentless at Mercedes.

His reputation battered, in 2019 Ferrari inducted protégé Charles Leclerc to begin preparing for the future. But the transition was rapid, the apprentice beating the master by 24 points in their first year together.

Most painful was Leclerc’s famously hard-fought victory over Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix, won from pole after ignoring team orders to help his teammate during qualifying. Vettel, who never won Ferrari’s home race in red overalls, spun himself out of victory contention after just six laps.

Leclerc had arrived ahead of schedule. Vettel, suddenly yesterday’s man, slumped to the lowest point score in his career on his way out the door in 2020.

Yet Aston Martin didn’t hesitate to snap him up.

“We all need a little love sometimes,” Aston Martin principal Otmar Szafnauer said at the time. “To drive at your best and on the edge is a very mental exercise.

QSI International School Phuket

“I think he will flourish with us.”

Aston Martin is now Vettel’s last-chance saloon.

There’s reason for optimism in Vettel’s outlook. The independent British team with big dreams and no polemics has echoes of Vettel’s glory days with Red Bull Racing, and as a championship signing he’ll receive the respect he felt was lacking in his last years at Ferrari.

But the early signs aren’t pointing to a comeback.

The AMR21 is a slower car than last year, and rule changes have hurt its design philosophy in a way that poorly suits Vettel’s driving style.

The season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was correspondingly uninspiring, but whereas teammate Lance Stroll at least qualified and finished 10th for a solitary point, Vettel was demoted to last on the grid for dangerously ignoring yellow flags during qualifying and unedifyingly crashed into Esteban Ocon while fighting a losing battle outside the points.

“It’s really early days,” Szafnauer protested post-race. “The car he’s driving now is totally different to the one he drove before.

“I’m still confident we’ll get Seb there.”

One race is far from a representative sample, but with each passing weekend the stakes are raised.

The outcome of Vettel’s final F1 chapter hinges on how significantly he can deliver for his new team, winning car or not. Succeed and be restored. Fail and risk being remembered as a fading star that lingered too long.

It’s all riding on 2021.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 14 April 2021 - 14:27:19 

As with all of F1, a champion driver is only champion because his team is so much better than the others.  When Mercedes returned, every other team was just window dressing. Not really competitive racing.  But, the cars are beautiful.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chappuis hit by COVID-19, warns public
Ruling opens doors for Weightlifting return
Lest We Forget
Chiang Rai lift FA Cup for third time
Matsuyama wins historic Masters title
Ulf defends his Phuket Singles Open Bowls title in steamy conditions
Leeds stall Man City’s title march, last-gasp Liverpool winner
UFC Champion set for fighting reality show
Fun and games at BISP Beach Soccer tournament
Liverpool bid to end home pain as Lingard fires West Ham push
Thais to have two warm-ups, says Nishino
Full Metal Dojo Fight Circus ready to rumble
Vagabonds Rugby Academy continues to impress
How much longer can Valtteri Bottas last at Mercedes?
Bellringers victorious in Easter Sunday Ding Dong at ACG

 

Phuket community
Vettel still has everything to prove at Aston Martin

As with all of F1, a champion driver is only champion because his team is so much better than the ot...(Read More)

Phuket infections rise, but symptoms ‘only mild’, as tourism takes a hit

Phuket News says "...tourism takes a hit..." Comical, really. How can something that is ...(Read More)

Anutin puts his faith in Chinese vaccines

It will only stop the worst symptoms in half of the recipients, but will still spread to others. Th...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases climb to 98

LOCK IT DOWN again ! Sub district travel only please for 2 weeks, essential trips to grocery shop a...(Read More)

New COVID strain in Phuket, infections hit 50

Not everyone shows fever or other symptoms and is how this virus spread so quickly far and wide. Th...(Read More)

Anutin puts his faith in Chinese vaccines

He is not going to say " heh I screwed up and spent millions on the wrong vaccine because I jus...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases climb to 98

Why station mobile test vans at Bangla Rd? Locate them here and there around in Patong, Don't f...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays

Maybe the PN could fill in automatically all the comments from former road safety campaigns.Doing so...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases climb to 98

Advice we read: .."Avoid any gathering'.. Actually Phuket hospitals should follow that a...(Read More)

Phuket’s road tally for Songkran holds at one death

Does anyone actually believe these numbers? The number of ambulances out and about would dispute the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket

 