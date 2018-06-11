FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Vettel canters to Canadian GP win

FORMULA ONE: Sebastian Vettel has regained the drivers championship lead after an easy win at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Formula-OneMichael Lamonato

Monday 11 June 2018, 09:25AM

Race winner Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari drives into parc ferme during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve yesterday (June 10), 2018 in Montreal, Canada. Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images / AFP

Race winner Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari drives into parc ferme during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve yesterday (June 10), 2018 in Montreal, Canada. Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images / AFP

Vettel turned his cruisy pole position on Saturday (June 9) into a lights-to-flag victory, acing his start, perfectly managing the lap-five safety car restart and nailing his first pit stop to claim Ferrari’s first win in Montreal since 2004.

“Perfect is probably a good way to describe it,” he enthused after the race. “To have a race like we had today is unbelievable.

“I said yesterday how much this place means for Ferrari … I think after a long stretch Ferrari didn’t win here – I saw people around and they were super happy. I’m sure they had a blast.

“To have a Ferrari winning today and me driving it makes me very proud.

“Grazie alla squadra.”

With the full 25 points and with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth, Vettel takes a one-point lead in the drivers standings, but the German wouldn’t be drawn on whether Ferrari’s strong weekend was a sign of a change in momentum.

“It’s still a long way, so I’m not too bothered to be honest,” he said. “For sure it’s a good side effect.”

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve often delivers an action-packed race, and the first lap of the race promised a grand prix of thrills and spills when Canadian Lance Stroll oversteered out of turn five into Brendon Hartley, sandwiching him against the wall.

Both the Williams and the Toro Rosso took heavy damage as they careered across turn six and into the barriers, ending the races of both drivers on the spot in what the stewards judged to be a racing incident.

But after the safety car restart on lap five the race slowed into a holding pattern, with all drivers keen to make just one stop for the 70-lap race.

QSI International School Phuket

Soon after the restart Lewis Hamilton complained of intermittent power unit problems, and with Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo bearing down on him after passing Kimi Raikkonen for fifth on lap one, Mercedes opted to make an early pit stop on lap 16 to change tyres and open some cooling on the afflicted car.

But without Hamilton in his way Ricciardo was able to power away, setting two purple sectors before making his own stop on the following lap and emerging ahead of Hamilton as he exited the pits, taking a net fourth place.

The race settled again for 15 laps until Raikkonen made his sole stop on lap 33, the Ferrari driver having built enough of a gap to try to jump Hamilton, but the Briton held the Finn at bay by fractions of a second at the pit exit to relegate Kimi to sixth.

With race leader Vettel and second-placed Valtteri Bottas making their stops on laps 37 and 36 respectively, and with Max Verstappen having stopped from third place on lap 16 and holding position, the top six was settled through to the chequered flag.

Bottas lamented that his Mercedes car was no challenged for the Ferrari – “They could kind of control the race,” he said – but Verstappen was happy to have executed his first clean weekend of the year.

Behind the top six Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg led home teammate Carlos Sainz, who had jumped Force India’s Esteban Ocon in the pit stops, leaving the Frenchman to finish ninth.

Impressive again was Sauber’s Charles Leclerc who took home the race’s final point.

The only other talking point was the race’s foreshortened distance of 68 laps from its scheduled 70 after celebrity model Winnie Harlow waved the chequered flag early.

The blunder robbed Daniel Ricciardo of the fastest lap, which he set on lap 70, handing it instead to teammate Max Verstappen.

Don’t forget to listen to Live89.5 each and every Saturday at 9am and 5pm for the Box of Neutrals radio show.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

McLaren takes a gamble: F1 team makes big-money move for out-of-contract Ricciardo
Hamilton dominates French Grand Prix
F1 teams to be tested with triple-header
Ferrari’s cruise in Canada
Honda faces recovery milestone at Canadian Grand Prix
Redemption for Ricciardo
Ricciardo nurses broken car to memorable Monaco maiden
It’s now or never for Red Bull Racing’s title challenge
Hamilton brings the pain in Spain
McLaren hoping for Spanish succour
Hamilton lucks into win in frenetic Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Williams expect no fairytale in Baku
Ricciardo rules in chaotic China
Vettel steals pole from Raikkonen in China
Mercedes, Ferrari closely matched at Shanghai Friday practice

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha

 