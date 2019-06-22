Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Vets try to shed light on giant whale’s death

SURAT THANI: An autopsy has been conducted on a 10-tonne Bryde’s whale to try to find out the cause of its death off the coast of Chumphon province.

animalsmarinedeath
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 22 June 2019, 09:30AM

Veterinarians conduct an autopsy on a dead Bryde’s whale on Suan Son beach in Tha Chana district of Surat Thani on Friday (June 21). Photo: by Supapong Chaolan

Veterinarians conduct an autopsy on a dead Bryde’s whale on Suan Son beach in Tha Chana district of Surat Thani on Friday (June 21). Photo: by Supapong Chaolan

Veterinarians from the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre began examining the mammal after it was towed to Suan Son beach in Tha Chana district of Surat Thani on Thursday (June 20).

The whale was found floating dead at sea by a fishing boat on Thursday. It was 10 years old, 10.80 metres long and weighed 10 tonnes, according to the Marine and Coastal Resources Department. It was one of the biggest ever seen in the country, where about 60 Bryde’s whale sightings have been recorded.

Veterinarian Watchara Sakornwimol said on Friday there were three possible reasons for its death. The animal might have been ill and subsequently struck some rocks, it could have become trapped by fishing nets, or it might have been struck by a trawler.

Ms Watchara said officials are checking whether the whale had been tagged and registered with the department.

Chamlaeng Suwannawong, a fisherman in Tha Chana, said he was shocked to see the whale at this size dead. “It was a great loss,” he said, adding that he hoped the carcass would be preserved for future generations to study.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Department director-general Jatuporn Buruspat said officials were seeking more information from fishermen, tour operators and tourists about the whale. He said that a mammal of this size and age would not normally die of natural causes.

Bryde’s whales (pronounced “Brood-es”) are found in every ocean of the world. However, as they prefer waters of 16C or warmer, they limit their travel to tropical, subtropical and warm temperate waters.

 

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fishing activities suspected in killing turtle, says expert
Sea turtle found dead on Bang Tao Beach
Phuket dolphin dies of ‘natural causes’, say volunteer marine experts
Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
300 endangered turtles found dead off Mexico beach
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Plastic not fantastic: ‘End the reliance’
Dead whale sparks marine fears
Japan hunt killed 122 pregnant minke whales
Young dugong found dead on Phuket beach
Zebra shark, Bull shark alleged to be on menu at Phuket restaurant
Dead dolphin found floating off Phuket beach
Dolphin recovered from Phuket beach dies, fishing net suspected
Stranded sea turtles give Phuket lifeguards an extra job in monsoon season

 

Phuket community
Thailand crashes out of Women’s World Cup, US marches on

Don't forget to mention that Thailand lost 13-0 to the USA last week. A record defeat. Whatever ...(Read More)

Week-long mains water supply outages to hit Patong, Kata, and Karon

Reverse osmosis water treatment plant? Like anyone's going to be mad enough to drink water out o...(Read More)

Baby Jumbo is dead

Absolutely heartbreaking. The miserable life of that poor baby & the pain it must of been in wit...(Read More)

Fishing activities suspected in killing turtle, says expert

No surprise, as Thai fishermen seem to hold no respect for the very ocean environment that provides ...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

I wonder how these government officials would like to be short-chained to that concrete all day. Whe...(Read More)

THAI Airways defends world’s 10th best airline title, Bangkok Airways named world’s best regional

I am surprised that Thai actually made no 10, their service is awful, they never depart on time, on ...(Read More)

Man charged after deadly head-on collision

Belt and Airbag would be helpful. R.I.P....(Read More)

Master water plan given green light

Nice, that 20 years '4 pillar' thing. A lot of work granted for office workers. The Third Pi...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

As long as MNRE, DLD, Wild Life Edcation Centres, thai Vets and Zoo managers think it is normal to h...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

Mr Wiesel, 1: I didn't say I have a problem. 2: You not understand that other people could still...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Baan and Beyond
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MYLANDS

 