Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Veteran Tanasugarn to lead Thai team as they aim to serve up gold medal haul at SEA Games

Veteran Tanasugarn to lead Thai team as they aim to serve up gold medal haul at SEA Games

TENNIS: The Thai tennis team in confident mood as they head to the Philippines with a target to win three gold medals at the SEA Games, which officially kicks off today (Nov 30).

Tennis
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 30 November 2019, 09:00AM

Tamarine Tanasugarn has been lured out of retirement to lend invaluable experience on and off court as Thailand chase a gold medal sweep at the SEA Games. Photo Bangkok Post

Tamarine Tanasugarn has been lured out of retirement to lend invaluable experience on and off court as Thailand chase a gold medal sweep at the SEA Games. Photo Bangkok Post

According to team manager Nitinat Bulan, the team have the right balance of experience and youth to achieve the target of winning three events: women's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles.

Veteran star Tamarine Tanasugarn was persuaded to come out of retirement to lead the team, with her experience considered invaluable. She will spearhead the team’s efforts alongside Luksika Kumkhum and twin brothers Sonchat and Sanchai Ratiwatana.

"The training was great, especially the last two weeks. All the players trained together. It was a nice session before we all head to the Philippines," Mr Nitinat said. "We also got a great support from the (tennis) association and a private sponsor who provided the training facility for the team."

Mr Nitinat also played down concerns over reports about a chaotic build-up to the biennial tournament which has put the host nation under scrutiny with only a few days to go before the tournament begins.

"I've heard about athletes of other countries who were left stranded at the airport so we've arranged for our players to have our own shuttle bus that will take them from and back to the airport," said Nitinat.

phukethasbeengoodtous.org

"Food arrangement is another issue. We have to make sure that it will be well taken care of and the athletes will have everything they need."

Fearing a lack of leadership on court, veteran Tamarine Tanasugarn was persuaded to come out of retirement earlier this year to take part in the tournament and lend invaluable experience.

The 42-year-old and former world No.19 is Thailand's only female tennis player to have cracked into the world's top 20.

She has won four singles and eight doubles WTA titles.

Tamarine has also won an Asian Games gold medal and two SEA Games titles, all in the doubles.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais vow to put up a fight for last 4 spot at SEA Games
Where to next for Ferrari's painful luxury
Arsenal sack Emery as pressure mounts for under fire managers
Thailand's Kunlavut into last 8 after superb show
Magnificent Seven! War Elephants roar back into contention with Brunei rout
Hamilton eyes season-ending victory in UAE twilight zone
Thais eyeing big Brunei score, confident of winning gold medal
Mbappe stars as PSG snatch dramatic point at Real Madrid
Nishino remains defiant
Champs Thailand eye winning start
Trouble greets Thais in Manila
Wild Swiss domination at 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon
Extreme surfers catch record waves in Portuguese town
Laguna Phuket Triathlon makes its mark
Breezing through Brazil

 

Phuket community
Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

The photos give a good impression of the disgusting smiling..'see how good we are' ..money s...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Over a million for a thai, and just 100K for a birmese? Thai never let slip away the chance on '...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Good grief, forcing her on display - just give her the checks, FFS. This need for grandstanding aest...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

Would be nice to learn what are the 'standard of safety for tourists training' of registered...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Over a million for a Thai and 100k for a Burmese- sa-weet. Life is cheap. This was negligence NOT an...(Read More)

Police officer grabs some extra income with second role as food delivery driver

There are many 'role models' in Phuket RTP force. Senior officers driving family Taxis/Vans ...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Governor noted: "I want all workers to work carefully and have insurance". A very shame f...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

Foreign shareholders may be illegal in certain settings. However, paper shareholders are not the sai...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

Great Initiatives. But now,.... when will the public be informed about the final outcome of the thai...(Read More)

Russian tourist, 28, drowns on day trip to Racha Island

The fact is that these are nothing but money making operations. There are no concerns as to the swim...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Football
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Naka Yai Island Beach House
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The Sunday Brunch Club
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie