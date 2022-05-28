Tengoku
Vespa motorcycle goes up in flames after single-vehicle accident in Phuket

PHUKET: A man had a lucky escape from serious injury as his motorbike caught fire after a single-vehicle accident on slippery road in Mai Khao earlier today (May 28). The rider suffered only one burn on his right leg while his cream-coloured Vespa worth around B120,000 was completely destroyed by fire.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 28 May 2022, 08:03PM

Mr Thititathan’s Vespa went up in flames after what looked like a minor accident in Mai Khao. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Muang Mai branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation was notified of the accident on Thepkrasattri Rd at around 6.50.

Having arrived at the scene – in front of Ekkan Yang shop in Moo 1, Mai Khao – rescue workers discovered an injured man, identified only as Mr Thititathan, 28, and what had been left from his cream-coloured, Phuket-registered Vespa motorcycle.

Mr Thititathan suffered a burn on his right leg but escaped worse injuries while the motorbike was fully destroyed. 

The rider explained that he was heading from Khok Kloi in Phang Nga province to Phuket Town and lost control on the wet road which resulted in him falling down.

It was not until he lifted up his Vespa and tried to start the engine when things turned to the worse. The spark started a violent fire which quickly engulfed his Vespa turning it into a fireball. He could do nothing to stop the fire.

Mr Thititathan said he bought the Vespa some four to five years ago for B120,000. It is not clear yet if police are going to press charges against the man.

