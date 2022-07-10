Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Verstappen Wins Spielberg Sprint

Verstappen Wins Spielberg Sprint

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen scored a comfortable victory at the Australian Grand Prix sprint race yesterday (July 9) ahead of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 10 July 2022, 09:57AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Verstappen started from pole and got a good launch but was challenged by Sainz through the first three corners, the Spaniard having jumped from third to second off the line.

But Leclerc, who had qualified on the front row, was planning on taking his second place back, and a late-braking move into turn 4 was enough to wrest the position from this teammate.

The peace didn’t last, however, and Sainz attempted to fight back. Lap after lap the Ferrari drivers sparred until matters came to a head on lap 7, when the Spaniard protested that Leclerc had forced him wide exiting turn 4. But it was in vain, and his tyres overheating from the repeated attempts to resume second place, he had to back off to ensure he made it to the finish.

It was great news for Verstappen, who eked open a cushioning gap throughout the battle, and though Leclerc was able to shave the buffer down to 1.6 seconds at the flag, the Dutchman’s win never seemed in doubt.

“A decent race,” Verstappen said. “We had good pace at the beginning. I think after that we were closely matched.”

Leclerc, however, was disappointed to be confined to second, and over team radio he complained that his battle with his teammate cost him a shot at victory.

“We are quick,” he said. “We can get them tomorrow. We just need to stay calm in the first part of the race and not fight, because I was saving in the first few laps.”

Sainz finished third and almost four second behind his teammate, lamenting the damage done to his tyres that curtailed his progress.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“I probably overheated a bit the tyres running there behind Charles. I had to back off to recover them and finish the race.”

George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes ahead of the fast-charging Sergio Perez, who recovered to fifth from 12th on the grid, having been harshly penalised overnight for exceeding track limits in Q2.

Esteban Ocon was sixth ahead of Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who saw off Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes by less than a second.

Hamilton dropped from eighth to 11th on the first lap after being sandwiched by Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon.

His recovery was swift until meeting Mick Schumacher, who stood up a sterling defence until the third-last lap, when he was demoted to ninth and out of the points by the Mercedes driver.

Valtteri Bottas finished 10th ahead of McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who moved up from 15th and 16th after qualifying.

Lance Stroll beat Zhou Guanyu and the damaged Pierre Gasly, while Thai driver Albon was served a five-second penalty for forcing Norris off track at turn 3, demoting him to 16th.

Yuki Tsunoda took 17th ahead of Nicholas Latifi and Sebastian Vettel, while Fernando Alonso was withdrawn from the grid with a technical problem.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand’s SEA Games athletes honoured
Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini acquitted in FIFA trial
Supak and Supissara win big as Ratchanok stumbles
Heavy weather fails to dampen spirits as Phuket Raceweek returns
Djokovic eyes Wimbledon glory after Nadal pulls out
Record crowd sees England women off to winning start at Euro 2022
Another life-saving win for F1’s quiet achievements
Salah signs new Liverpool deal as Ronaldo wants away
Thailand to host ‘Air Sea Land’ Sports Tourism Festival
Historic walk for Thai athlete in Finland
Thai spikers lose to Italy in final week of FIVB Nations League
Sainz wins maiden Grand Prix after Zhou horror crash
Ratchanok ends drought
Sainz claims first pole in Silverstone
Phuket’s debut SAT invitational a big hit

 

Phuket community
Senior tourist police and fake cop nabbed for graft

Why is this newsworthy? This type of extortion happens on a daily basis all over this fine country w...(Read More)

Phuket DDPM calls for people to register on disaster alert app

According to Google Play store this app is not compatible with any of my devices, even my brand new ...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

Sir Burr, if true what you wrote: 'It is at discretion of Chief Immigration', than what are ...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

Immigration issuing retirement extensions without the 800k is technically legal. It's at the di...(Read More)

Phuket residential drug den raided

Some times arrested persons are lucky. That is when RTP forget or is to lazy to bring plastic bags f...(Read More)

Phuket residential drug den raided

Yes, they frequently let foreigners witness their 'secret' methods, obviously. ...(Read More)

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

TAT isnt meant for those who post here and are expats. Extremely grumpy, mainly elderly expats. ...(Read More)

Senior tourist police and fake cop nabbed for graft

why not trying this lovely exercise in beautiful Phuket ? anyone idea ?lol...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

A crocodile tourist attractions with for crocodiles normal habitat doesn't need more than 3-4 cr...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

The crocodiles are not lonely. They are with 28 in for crocodile welfare to small accommodation. Th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket

 