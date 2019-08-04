THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Verstappen takes first F1 pole in Budapest thriller

Verstappen takes first F1 pole in Budapest thriller

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen will start from pole position for the first time in his Formula One career after snatching pole from Mercedes in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 4 August 2019, 04:28PM

Vertsappen is in the top slot on the starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Photo: © Will Taylor-Medhurst/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Vertsappen is in the top slot on the starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Photo: © Will Taylor-Medhurst/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing emerged as Mercedes’s chief challenger at the tight and twisty Hungaroring and Verstappen wasted no time imposing himself in the fight, his first lap quick enough to gap Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton by 0.178 seconds.

But Mercedes fought back on their second attempts, and by the time the dust settled and the chequered flag fell Verstappen had emerged ahead by only 0.018 seconds — or approximately 1.06 metres — to claim his first career pole.

“This one was still missing,” said Verstappen, who’s already won seven grands prix, including two of the last three. “A big thank-you to the team, the car was flying in qualifying. Incredible.

“There’s still a race to do … but for me today was an important one — a very nice one and a great one for the team.”

As well as being his maiden pole, the P1 start makes Verstappen the third-youngest polesitter in the sport’s history behind Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. It’s also the first time a Honda-powered machine will start from pole since Jenson Button headed the grid for the Japanese marque’s works team at the 2006 Australian Grand Prix.

Bottas fell fractionally short in his quest to deny Verstappen his milestone, but the Finn nonetheless edged teammate Lewis Hamilton by 0.179 seconds for a spot on the front row of the grid.

It was a strong turnaround for Bottas, who undertook almost no practice on Friday owing to an engine problem and wet weather, and his attention now turns to maximising his result on Sunday.

“I’ve been kind of chasing a little bit this weekend after missing all of practice one and having limited laps in practice two,” he said. “It was getting better and better in qualifying and I was really pleased in the end.”

Hamilton’s execution in the top-10 shootout was imperfect, with a slide through the chicane at turns six and seven compromising his first attempt and leaving him with too much work to do with his final lap, but the championship leader remained optimistic for the race.

“It kind of got away from me a little bit once we got into qualifying,” he said. “Still, we’re in a good position to fight for the win. I’m always down for a fight.”

Ferrari brought upgrades to the Hungaroring to close the gap to the front, but the benefits were insufficient to vie for pole despite the SF90’s straight-line-speed advantage in the first sector.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Charles Leclerc will lead teammate Sebastian Vettel in fourth and fifth on the grid, but the Monegasque almost didn’t make it to the top-10 shootout in the first place after a needless crash in Q1.

Leclerc lost control of his car as he attempted to power out of the final turn, spinning backwards and rear-ending the tyre barrier on exit. He limped back to the pit with rear wing damage, but quick work from Ferrari ensured he was able to take part in Q2.

Pierre Gasly qualified sixth in another deeply underwhelming performance in the second Red Bull Racing machine. Not only was the Frenchman 0.878 seconds off his teammate’s pole position time, but he flirted with a Q2 exit when he couldn’t find any pace on the medium-compound tyre. He only just escaped unscathed, dropping to ninth and just 0.172 seconds away from disaster.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was the standout driver of the midfield. Consistently quick for McLaren in practice and qualifying, the rookie Briton will start seventh on the grid after bettering teammate Carlos Sainz by 0.052 seconds.

Romain Grosjean qualified ninth, the Frenchman still in an old-specification aerodynamic package from the first round of the season in March. It’s the third time in a row the Frenchman has used the older car as part of an experiment to identify his Haas team’s problems warming up the Pirelli tyres and the third time in succession he’s outqualified teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Grosjean beat Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen, who will start 10th.

Nico Hulkenberg qualified 11th for Renault ahead of Toro Rosso teammates Alex Albon and Daniil Kvyat. Antonio Giovinazzi ended Q2 14th, but the Italian was penalised for impeding Lance Stroll during Q1 and will start the race 17th.

Kevin Magnussen, running the updated Haas aero kit, qualified 15th and will start ahead of qualifying start George Russell, who pulled his backmarking Williams car up to 16th.

Russell spent most of Q1 outside the knockout zone, and though he inevitably fell into the bottom five, he was more than 1.3 seconds quicker than last-placed teammate Robert Kubica and missed out on a place in Q2 by just 0.053 seconds.

His relatively lofty place in such poor machinery was assisted by Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo losing time in a squabble for track position for their final laps. The jostling meant they were eliminated in P17 and P18 respectively, with Perez’s teammate, Lance Stroll, qualifying 19th ahead of Kubica.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rain hampers drivers in Hungarian practice wash-out
Solid Ratchanok too good for Chen at Thailand Open
Australia’s Folau launches legal action over homophobia sacking
Basketball Africa League reveals debut season host cities
Basketball Africa League reveals debut season host cities
Thai football league plays in the red
Verstappen wins German thriller after spectacular Mercedes collapse
Hamilton takes pole as Ferrari implodes in Hockenheim heartbreak
Ferrari on fire in hot, hot Hockenheim
FAT briefs Foreign Ministry on Word Cup bidding procedure
Kawhi, George seek more for Clippers than beating Lakers
Murtagh realises childhood dream as Ireland stun England
Thai hopes rest on Ariya, Jasmine
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after fight
New Thailand coach to hitch his wagon to star trio

 

Phuket community
Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Jeez, what a load of crap was this dog and pony show. Not only is Minister Phiphat out of touch with...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

That Phuket not is sluggish as talked about, and that it is just a 'little slow', is the Phu...(Read More)

Agencies allay bomb fears

"The explosions were meant to fan fears but have not affected the economy, he said," a bit...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Never heard of the O-X 10 year visa, but would like to know more about it...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

The last few years Thailand has eliminated tourist attractions and made ex-pat requirements more dif...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

It seems that many new "Laws" are floated to see what the response will be. They aren'...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Ben, when they put big sticker letters "Life Guard Jet ski" on both sides of that jet ski ...(Read More)

Agencies allay bomb fears

Many Officials try to soften the impact of these bombs/explosions. It are thai signals that can'...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

5+1 life guards on a budget of THB 170,520 for the first month? Wow! Great salaries for very well tr...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

@Rorri...I would guess the answer is NO...I'll go out on a line here and say that under dangerou...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dot Property Awards
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 