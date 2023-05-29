Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Verstappen sees off Alonso and rain in chaotic Monaco

Verstappen sees off Alonso and rain in chaotic Monaco

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen won his second Monaco Grand Prix yesterday (May 28) after an Aston Martin tactical misstep in a late rain shower handed him a comfortable lead.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Monday 29 May 2023, 07:08AM

Max Verstappen in rainy conditions at the Monaco Grand Prix yesterday (May 28). Photo: AFP

Max Verstappen in rainy conditions at the Monaco Grand Prix yesterday (May 28). Photo: AFP

Verstappen started from pole position alongside Fernando Alonso and held the lead off the line with a perfect start, but the pair differed in their choice of tyre for the opening stint of the race.

The Dutchman had selected the faster but more fragile medium compound, while Alonso had gambled on the more durable hard rubber.

Alonso hoped being able to run longer into the race than Verstappen without changing tyres would open the door to a safety car or late rain gifting him a cheap pit stop that might catapult him into the lead.

As luck would have it, rain appeared with 25 of 78 lap remaining.

But Aston Martin hesitated to take advantage of the opportunity. Its radar suggested the rain would be light and brief, and Alonso reported the track wasn’t yet wet enough for wet-weather tyres.

On lap 54 he pitted for another set of dry-weather slicks, but as soon as he rejoined the track he realised he’d made a mistake.

The rain was coming down heavier, and the Spaniard was forced to slip and slide his way back to pit lane for a second tyre change.

Verstappen had retained the lead throughout and switched directly to intermediates, in doing so extending what had been an eight-second lead into more than 20 seconds.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing from there for the Dutchman. His Red Bull Racing car was a handful on the treacherous track surface, and more than once Verstappen clattered into the walls, though fortunately never with enough force to cause him any serious damage.

Regaining his composure, he galloped to 27-second victory.

“It was quite hectic towards the end,” Verstappen said. “I clipped a few barriers, especially on my in-lap. It was very, very difficult.

“The hard bit is that you have a good lead but of course you don’t want to risk too much - but also you don’t want to drive too slow, because then you have no temperature in your tyres.

“Just trying to find a bit the middle ground initially was a bit tough, but then after a few laps I think I settled in and felt quite comfortable.”

With teammate Sergio Pérez finishing 16th after starting last, Verstappen has grown his title lead to 39 points.

The Pavilions Phuket

Alonso appeared relaxed about second place despite the apparent missed shot at victory, noting that it was his highest finish for the season.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “I think the race was not easy to execute.

“When the rain came it made things a little bit difficult for everybody, especially when you are on a podium place - you don’t want anything strange to happen, any chaos.

“I have been few times third this year; today second, so we only miss that one step.”

Esteban Ocon completed the podium for an excellent third for Alpine, though he was fortunate big strategy gambles by two key rivals didn’t pay off.

Both teammate Pierre Gasly and Mercedes driver George Russell started on the hard tyre and hadn’t made their pit stops when the rain arrived, putting them in the frame to jump Ocon.

But Gasly fell into the Alonso trap of taking on slick tyres before realising the track was too wet, and while Russell made the right call by going straight to wet-weather tyres, he locked up on his out-lap and dropped a pair of positions, handing Ocon the place.

“I’m speechless at the moment,” he said. “I’m a little bit on my cloud still.

“Before the weekend, if you told us that we are going to be in the top 10, we would have been happy. It would have been a strong weekend.

“But we are not in the top 10, we are not in the top five, we are on the podium this weekend here in Monaco. That shows really that never stopped believing.”

Lewis Hamilton inherited fourth behind Ocon after Carlos Sainz had his strategy bungled by Ferrari.

Despite also starting on the hard tyre with an opportunity to run deep into he race, the Italian team stopped the Spaniard early in a defensive move to keep Hamilton at bay. It worked, but Sainz was so frustrated the team took its eyes off ways to get past Ocon that he slid off the road in wet conditions and fell to eighth.

Russell finished fifth ahead of Charles Leclerc, Gasly and Sainz.

McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri scored the final points of the day from ninth and 10th after getting past a bitterly disappointed Yuki Tsunoda, whose disciplined defence of ninth was undone by brake problems.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pajaree wins LPGA Match-Play final
Leicester, Leeds relegated from Premier League as Everton survive
Phuket launches international educational golf academy
Everton, Leicester and Leeds at risk on Premier League’s survival Sunday
Phuket’s karting whizz kid wins series opener
Verstappen beats Alonso in electric Monaco qualifying
Thailand cricket sees Southern stars
Mercedes and Ferrari set to gamble in Monaco
Fun-run promotes local healthcare
Brighton end Man City’s winning run to secure top-six finish
Thai FA imposes stiff penalties for SEA Games brawls
National Games qualifiers underway in Phuket
Man City celebrate title glory with win over Chelsea, Leeds in relegation peril
Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons
Relentless Man City on the brink of Premier League glory

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels

My perception of taxi drivers in Phuket is that they are corrupt, and mean spirited. My perspective ...(Read More)

Russian tourist drowns at Patong Beach

All over the world adults should be responsible for their own safety in the surf. Compared to Oz or ...(Read More)

Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

Why not be honest and just call it a "Stinging Farang Round-up"? The only change in touris...(Read More)

Phuket cannabis businesses call for support

As with any fad they glut the market. 3 shops in Kamala might make a profit but ten is ridiculous. I...(Read More)

Phuket launches international educational golf academy

This seems to be very excessive at ฿550,000! Is this just a way for wealthy Thais to pretend their...(Read More)

Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

"White Accommodation Scheme"?? I wonder how far I'd get trying to launch a Black or B...(Read More)

Phuket cannabis businesses call for support

Absolutely it was never approved for recreational usage, but that provision got bent over backwar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels

K Somchart is a brave man.. if he can change this then chapeaux.... just hope he will stay safe an...(Read More)

Phuket cannabis businesses call for support

stop issuing licences, stop online sell ( you can buy it anywhere online and could well be school k...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Facing down the taxi cartels

Perhaps the most widely held sentiment in Thailand is associated with the near universal disgust peo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
BahtSold
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA

 