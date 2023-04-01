333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Verstappen on pole after Perez crash

Verstappen on pole after Perez crash

FORMULA ONE: Red Bull Racing cars will bookend the Australian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen starting from pole position and Sergio Perez lining up last without a time after crashing out of qualifying today (Apr 1).

Saturday 1 April 2023, 05:50PM

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the third practice session of the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix. Photo: AFP

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the third practice session of the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix. Photo: AFP

Verstappen had things all his own way until Q3, when a mistake at the penultimate corner on his first flying lap put him out of sequence with the field.

He was forced to set two more laps to lock out pole position, but the Dutchman was ultimately too good to open the door to a raider to snatch the place.

“I think the last run was very good,” he said of his final lap. “The whole weekend it’s been very tough to get the tyres in the right window to push straight away, but it all came together in Q3.”

But while Verstappen was ultimately well poised, Perez has been hampered by a car balance issue that his seen him struggle to string together clean laps in every session.

He spent 20 minutes in the garage during Saturday practice as mechanics worked at the rear of his car, but apparently to no avail, as the Mexican went off track several times throughout practice and then again on his first push lap in qualifying.

Perez speared off the road at the slow-speed left-handed turn 3 and beached himself in the gravel, ending his afternoon instantly.

“We need to sort that issue man,” he said before he extricated himself from the cockpit. “It was the same f****ing issue again.”

Without the Mexican in the mix, the Mercedes drivers charged to a shock two-three qualification, with George Russell leading Lewis Hamilton on the grid.

Russell was 0.236 seconds adrift at the end of his final lap, a gap that thrilled the Briton. “We weren’t expecting that, that’s for sure,” he said. “A lot of hard work is going on back at the factory and here in Melbourne.

“What a session for us. The car felt alive. It was right on the limit… The car felt awesome. It definitely goes to show we’ve still got potential to come.”

Hamilton was similarly pleased to be so close to Red Bull Racing. “I’m so happy with this,” he said. “This is totally unexpected.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“I’m really proud of the team. George did a fantastic job. For us to be on the two front rows is honestly a dream for us.

“To be this close to Red Bull is honestly incredible. I hope tomorrow we can give them a bit of a run for their money.”

Fernando Alonso slotted into fourth for Aston Martin ahead of Carlos Sainz, who was more than half a second off the pace in the fastest Ferrari.

Lance Stroll was sixth in the second Aston Martin car, pipping Charles Leclerc to the position.

Thai driver Alex Albon was excellent in eighth, his Williams car super-fast in a straight line that made him unbeatable along the long back straight.

Pierre Gasly will start ninth for Alpine ahead of Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg.

Esteban Ocon will line up 11th after qualifying prevented him from making up the 0.007 seconds he needed for a top-10 berth.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda put his upgraded AlphaTauri 12th ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in 13th.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen will start 14th ahead of Dutch rookie Nyck de Vries in the sister AlphaTauri machine.

Australian Oscar Piastri was knocked out of his first home qualifying session 16th for McLaren, just edging Alfa Romeo sophomore Zhou Guanyu by 0.023s.

American rookie Logan Sargeant will start 18th in his Williams ahead of 2019 Australian Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas, who said his final lap was hampered by traffic, while Perez will start last after his crash.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No joking around as Premier League enters crunch period
Young Phuket golfer continues her ascent
Polking says Thais good enough to meet top Asians
IOC backs return of Russian athletes as individuals
McTominay stars as Scotland down Spain, Croatia see off Turkey
Pornpawee captures 2nd World Tour title in Basel
Bagnaia avoids Marquez mayhem to win MotoGP opener in Portugal
Conte leaves Tottenham ‘by mutual agreement’
Nelson Piquet fined for racist blast at Hamilton
Supermom Allycia defends ONE Atomweight Muay Thai title
Thailand makes AFC Beach Soccer history
Andaman claim Phuket T20 title
Tekkim Cup football tournament underway in Phuket
Trans women banned from female athletics
Kane leads England to win in Italy, Ronaldo sets new caps record as Portugal cruise

 

Phuket community
Phuket water supply reservoirs 65% full

April Fools on me!! My water tank is empty!! haha. Gotta love this place....(Read More)

Foreigners arrested, property seized in child sex trafficking raids

This story raises some interesting questions about the age of consent. It is legally 15 in Thailand,...(Read More)

Phuket water supply reservoirs 65% full

Ah, it's not just consumption then? There must be corruption involved to keep Kurt happy. They&#...(Read More)

Patong Municipality probed over B4.5mn ‘sculpture’ roundabout

new election soon anyone?...(Read More)

Phuket water supply reservoirs 65% full

Yearly there are 'rainy seasons', but we have just a few years behind us with a dramatic wat...(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

@Kurt. Oh operating an illegal taxi company? Naughty, naughty! Deportation awaits. ...(Read More)

Foreigners arrested, property seized in child sex trafficking raids

I see that JohnC is deflecting the criminality onto the Thais, when it is clearly foreigners who'...(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

Seems that the Ministry of Interior in BKK doesn't know the real taxi cartel practises, somethin...(Read More)

Officials clarify Phuket metered taxi fares

This whole article reflects just the Taxi cartel lies. Arriving at airport, you must go to the taxi ...(Read More)

Phuket water supply reservoirs 65% full

@SEC2, that was October. Now is April, 6 months later. Because of number of tourists, phuket populat...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pacific Prime Thailand
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna

 