Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Verstappen controls pole at Brazilian GP Qualifying

Verstappen controls pole at Brazilian GP Qualifying

FORMULA ONE; Max Verstappen has dominated qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix to take his second career pole position in Formula One.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Sunday 17 November 2019, 11:02AM

Verstappen’s second lap boosted his hold on pole to an insurmountable 0.123 seconds to secure the position. Photo: Dan Istitene / Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen’s second lap boosted his hold on pole to an insurmountable 0.123 seconds to secure the position. Photo: Dan Istitene / Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Racing driver was quickest in all three qualifying segments to take total control of the afternoon.

Ironically the one moment the Dutchman appeared at risk of losing his chance to head the grid was with his provisional pole lap. Dipping his front-right wheel onto the grass, there was worry he’d picked up damage to his front wing that would leave him hamstrung to defend what a slender 0.008-second advantage.

Any concern proved unfounded, however, and his second lap boosted his hold on pole to an insurmountable 0.123 seconds to secure the position.

“The car was really good,” he said. “Straightaway from Q1 the car was flying and it was actually really enjoyable to drive, so really happy with this pole position.”

Sebastian Vettel was Verstappen’s closest challenger, but the return of Ferrari’s straight-line speed wasn’t enough for the German to prevail.

“I’m happy with the front row, but we’ll see what we can do tomorrow,” he said. “It will be difficult. I think both Red Bull and Mercedes look a bit stronger managing the tyres.

“I’m carefully optimistic. I think it should be a good race.”

Lewis Hamilton qualified third, extending his pole drought to nine races, his longest since joining Mercedes in 2013.

The Briton was mystified by his team’s lack of performance after topping practice on Saturday morning but was nonetheless pleased to complete the top three.

“We seemed quite competitive in P3, but then we seemed to lose where got into qualifying – or [Red Bull and Ferrari] gained,” he said.

“Nonetheless happy to divide the Ferraris. It’s always a tough challenge. I gave it absolutely everything I had.”

Charles Leclerc qualified fourth but will start 13th after serving a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new internal combustion engine after failure at the previous round in the United States.

Notwithstanding the penalty, the Monegasque had the pace to beat Verstappen, with a mistake in the middle sector costing him 0.3 seconds – more than enough to bridge the 0.220-second gap to pole.

Valtteri Bottas qualified fifth ahead of Alex Albon in sixth, but the two slowest frontrunners will be bumped up to fourth and fifth with Leclerc’s penalty.

Pierre Gasly excelled for Toro Rosso to qualify seventh fastest as best of the midfield, albeit at the end of a week during which his demotion from Red Bull Racing was confirmed to extend into 2020.

Haas had an unusually positive afternoon with both drivers qualifying in the top 10 for the first time since May’s Spanish Grand Prix. Romain Grosjean was eighth fastest, two places ahead of teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen split the pair with the ninth-best time.

Lando Norris apologised to his McLaren team for not delivering on its top-10 expectations, his final imperfect lap leaving just 0.01 in arrears for the final shootout.

But of some comfort to the British team is that it bested Renault, its rival in the all-but-over battle for fourth in the constructors standings. Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg qualified 12th and 14th for the French marque, separated by Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, who spun his car on his final flying lap.

Sergio Perez was slowest in Q2, qualifying 15th for Racing Point.

Daniil Kvyat qualified a disappointing 16th, missing out Q2 by just 0.032 seconds but more than 0.6 seconds being Toro Rosso teammate Pierre Gasly, who was easily through to Q2.

Lance Stroll followed for Racing Point in 17th, while George Russell outqualified Williams teammate Robert Kubica for the 20th consecutive race in 18th and 19th.

Carlos Sainz will start last after a power unit problem left him without a time in Q1. The McLaren driver lost power on his first flying lap and was forced back to the pits, where mechanics were unable to fix the problem in time to send him back out.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Laguna Phuket Triathlon to see clash of multiple champions
A competitive month for anglers
Tigers tame War Elephants in World Cup qualifier
Emotions got the better of me, says dropped Sterling
Alex Albon confirmed at Red Bull Racing for 2020
Saudi Arabia to host January Spanish Super Cup
Rally Australia cancelled because of raging bushfires
Gatland says no to All Blacks top job
Federer faces early ATP Finals exit after Thiem defeat, Djokovic cruises
Liverpool beat Man City to boost hopes of historic title triumph
Laguna Golf Phuket, Banyan Tree shine at World Golf Awards
Thai preparations for SEA Games kick off
Here's Every Thai Golfer Qualified For The PGA Tour
Juventus, Bayern and PSG seal last-16 berths, Man City made to wait
'Treat me like Laver', Court urges Tennis Australia

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Talking about the historical past of 'The Deep South' is very interesting. However, now Thai...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

One thing is obvious. Governor, V/Governors, Mayors, Phuket Land Office completely lost control in t...(Read More)

Budget airlines ask for fuel tax cut

Lesser flights? Up to 15%? That is telling something about local and tourist travels. When the 5 bu...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

Well...the upper crust power brokers and their corrupt wheeler dealers must be scrambling to find ou...(Read More)

Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car

Where I come from, whenever there is a rear-end collision, it is almost always the person in back...(Read More)

Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car

Speed-speed. Tailing-tailing. Wonder or tourist statements would be included in the final police r...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you can "suggest" many things, it has also been mentioned it was so Thailand would rem...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

A very lot is wrong here. To many upset people. Are there so many irregularities, or even corruption...(Read More)

Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide

So...when the guys wife came back from work, she got the spare key and opened the truck door and tri...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Anglo is the operative word. Malay did not become independent of British rule until 1957. British a...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Football
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique