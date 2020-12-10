BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Veranda plans B1bn project in Phuket

Veranda plans B1bn project in Phuket

BANGKOK: Resort and real estate development firm Veranda Resort Plc plans to launch a branded residential project in 2021 worth B1 billion in Phuket and introduce a co-investment renovation model aimed at struggling owners.

propertytourismconstructioneconomics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 10 December 2020, 11:36AM

A digital rendition of Verso Hua Hin, part of the Veranda Collection, with 39 rooms in Khao Takiab, slated to open next week. Image: via Bangkok Post

A digital rendition of Verso Hua Hin, part of the Veranda Collection, with 39 rooms in Khao Takiab, slated to open next week. Image: via Bangkok Post

Founder and chief executive Verawat Ongvasith said the Phuket project is in the design stage with an environmental impact assessment report slated for submission by the end of the first quarter next year, reports the Bangkok Post.

“We expect to start construction by the third quarter of 2021, then we will wait for a recovery in the tourism market before launching residential units for sale,” he said. “The Phuket tourism sector is likely to bounce back in the second half next year.”

The project is located on a 20-rai plot near Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast. The company spent B507 million to secure the site a few months ago. The project comprises four-storey towers with a total of 150 hotel rooms operated under the Veranda Resort brand.

Two-storey buildings for hotel-branded residences including condo units and villas are also available with a total saleable area of 5,000-6,000 square metres.

“COVID-19 has driven Thailand to stand out as one of the world’s safest destinations. When vaccines are available, Phuket will attract vacation home demand from foreigners.”

Mr Verawat estimated a positive outlook on 2021 based on a recovery in the tourism industry, assuming a vaccine becomes available in Europe, a key traveller market.

“An influx of tourists from Europe will return quicker than expected in 2021 as they will be able to travel anywhere around the world once they get vaccines, no matter if people in those destinations are vaccinated or not,” he said.

To capitalise on a possible speedy comeback, Veranda will apply a new business model it created during the pandemic by using a new hotel brand, A Veranda Collection, to operate existing hotels which had difficulties during the pandemic.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“Those hotels may face difficulties getting loans for renovation,” said Mr Verawat. “We will co-invest or partly invest for renovations and upgrades to attract foreign tourists once the market comes back.”

Those hotels will be included in Veranda Collection in which existing owners share the revenue with Veranda.

In general, a renovation budget is around B10-20mn for a hotel with 50 rooms. The company targets four-star and-above hotels in new destinations such as Krabi, Phang Nga, Khao Yai and Phuket to expand its hotel portfolio.

Veranda has five hotels including the 237-room So Sofitel Bangkok, 136-room Veranda Resort Hua Hin, 69-room Veranda Chiang Mai, 145-room Veranda Resort Pattaya and 50-room Rocky’s Boutique Resort in Samui.

“A larger number of hotels under our management in various destinations can help us do marketing with voucher promotions more attractively,” Mr Verawat said.

The company also plans to spend B20mn to upgrade its Samui hotel, he said.

 

