Venues raided for selling alcohol to minors

PHUKET: Phuket administrative officials have charged four people for illegally selling alcohol following complaints received about the venues selling alcohol to “children”, reports the Muang District Office.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 2 November 2022, 04:35PM

Officers wearing bullet-proof vests join the raids on bars for selling alcohol to minors last night (Nov 1). Photo: Muang Phuket District Office

In Thailand the legal age for drinking is 20 years old.

The venues were named as Up To You bar and a venue named Mao Lay (locations not reported), as well as Sister Yum restaurant and the Mars bar at Chillva Market.

The venues were raided between 9:30 and 11pm last night (Nov 1).

Officers from Phuket City Police were present for the raids, the Muang District Office reported.

Officers from the Department of Provincial Adminstration (Dopa) were seen wearing bullet-proof vests during the raids.

The four arrested were named as Mr Chaiwat, 21, of Up To You bar; Mr Pannawit, 25, of Mao Lay; Mr Nayot, 49, of Sister Yum restaurant; and Ms Jareerat, 34, of Mars bar.

The family names of the four arrested and their positions at their respective venues were not reported.

All four were charged with “Selling liquor without permission”. All four confessed, claimed the Muang District Office.

The four were taken to Phuket City Police Station for legal processing, the report said.

The Muang Phuket District Office announced that the raids were conducted “under the direction and orders of Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew”.

The Muang District Office also named Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Sompratch Prapsongkram and Muang Phuket District Chief Suwit Suriyawong and Deputy District Chief Wichet Suyanan as officials taking credit for the legal action.

The report also named that the raids were conducted with the involvement of Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit and Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Chatchai Chunu.

The arrest team was led by Deputy District Chief of Security Danai Jaikeng and Lt Col Ratanawut Nukaew of the Phuket City Police.