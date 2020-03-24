Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vendor offers free meals to people put out of work by coronavirus

Vendor offers free meals to people put out of work by coronavirus

THAILAND: A food vendor in Nakhon Sawan is using his small roadside shop to provide free meals for people put out of work by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

charityCoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 March 2020, 03:30PM

Pornphitsanu Phonmathong, 56, cooks fried rice he hands out free to people put out of work by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan province. Photo: Chalit Pumruang

Pornphitsanu Phonmathong, 56, cooks fried rice he hands out free to people put out of work by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan province. Photo: Chalit Pumruang

Boxes of fried rice mixed with egg, and boxes of milk, are seen on a table outside the small shop along Arak Road in tambon Pak Nam Pho of downtown Muang district. There are also three other tables, with boxed meals sold cheaply at 15-20 baht each.

A sign with the message “Free fried rice mixed with egg every morning from Monday to Friday for people made jobless by COVID-19’’ is in front of the stall.

The vendor, Pornphitsanu Phonmathong, 56, said the spread of COVID-19 has affected people from all walks of life, but especially low-income earners. Many have been forced to stop work and others been left jobless by the closure of businesses affected by the virus.

A person who was a regular customer at his food shop recently came to see him and asked for a free meal. He explained that his employer had closed his shop because of the spread of the virus. He had no job and no income because he worked for a daily wage, Mr Pornphitsanu said.

He was moved by his old customer’s plight and by the hardship faced by other low-income earners affected by the epidemic.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

This drove him to dig into his savings to buy the ingredients to provide free meals for people suffering under the virus outbreak, particularly those who were jobless. His shop had provided free meals since March 18, from 5am to 7am every weekday.

“After I began providing free meals, other vendors and local businesses with kind hearts came to give me financial support to buy raw ingredients.

"On the first day of free food, I used 4kg of rice and one tray of eggs, vegetables and other ingredients to cook fried rice for free distribution to affected people. However, there was not enough because there are many people now living hand to mouth.

"But after receiving financial support from people, I now use 6kg of rice and three trays of eggs each day to make fried rice, and also buy milk,’’ Mr Pornphitsanu said.

He said he would stop selling food altogether and set his stall to providing free meals for needy people if the coronavirus situation gets worse.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 9 new coronavirus infections in Phuket? Thailand to declare emergency! || March 24
Emergency decree coming Thursday
General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced
Korean man found dodging 14-day isolation in Buri Ram
China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan
British Embassy starts issuing support letter for visa extensions
New Phuket Provincial Hall convention hall to become COVID-19 ‘field hospital’
Thailand reports three more coronavirus deaths
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order
WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown
Disease control dept issues urgent coronavirus alert
Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied
Private, online and hi-tech: the coronavirus economy
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket coronavirus cases now 17, Thailand COVID-19 cases soar to 721 || March 23
Australian consulate in Phuket confirms letters for expats stuck in Thailand

 

Phuket community
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Dear all, Over the past week derogatory comments aimed at specific people have been refused. A co...(Read More)

WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown

And Thailand? Open-closed border passings, close-open-close. Now, keep it open or keep it closed. B...(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

@K. "Follow the money trail" And you think Thailand is the only country using them at t...(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

So, the use of thermal scanners can be stopped. Less useless drama. Who did initiate this actually ...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

@Christy If you don't want to go to Hospital for checking on your symptoms, I hope you will sta...(Read More)

Four more COVID cases in Phuket, order to close businesses re-issued

I find it amazing that the 2 Chinese identified as having the virus in February di not infect anothe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Dear Expat Health Cover advertiser- how about some attractive male torsos that completely sexualize ...(Read More)

Thailand reports 122 new coronavirus cases, total at 721

@ Ro. Of course you and that twin of yours know the real numbers of affected people in Thailand.And...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration jammed with foreigners, expats on non-immigrant visas forced to leave the country

Phuket Immigration office and garden is a great place for spreading the Covid-19 virus....(Read More)

Stay home ‘or share Italy’s COVID experience’

History later will proof if Prof Dr Prasit would have been Minister of Health faith of Thailand woul...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Singha
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 