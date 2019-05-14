PHUKET: Award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket golf course will host the third edition of All Thailand Golf Tour’s “Singha Laguna Phuket Open” – a professional golf competition organised by Sports Management Group (SMG) with Singha Corporation as founding sponsor and Asia’s premier destination resort, Laguna Phuket, a title sponsor.

Golf

By Press Release

Tuesday 14 May 2019, 02:13PM

Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij with his Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2018 trophy in May 2018 at Laguna Golf Phuket. Photo supplied

Aiming to establish an annual “All Thailand Golf Tour” in Thailand’s leading tourism destination and promote Phuket Province as a sports tourism hub, Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019 will be held during Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19 at Laguna Golf Phuket as a co-sanctioned golf event with Asian Development Tour (ADT). First tee time starts at 7am daily. Spectators welcome, entry is free.

Leading professional golfers include defending champion Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij from Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2018; Itthipat Buranatanyarat who secured four professional wins from ATGT and ADT; Chapchai Nirat and Argentina’s Miguel Carballo, ADT Order of Merit Winner 2018, to name only a few.

Varanyu said, “I’d like to invite all golf fans to join us at Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019. Great fun guaranteed!”

Golf enthusiasts and spectators are encouraged to view the Open and cheer on their favourite pros at Laguna Golf Phuket during the four-day event. Final rounds on May 18-19 will be broadcast live on True Visions (True Sport5, channel 684).

Grandly certified with Official World Golf Ranking this year, the Open will see top professional players from within Thailand as well as in the region collect the score and rank their performance on a global scale while vying for a prize fund of more than B2 million.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Banyan Tree Group is sponsoring a hole-in-one prize worth US$10,000 of stay at Banyan Tree Phuket for the pros to test their skill at the Open’s 16th hole (par 3, 233 yards).

For more details, visit www.lagunagolfphuket.com/singha-laguna-phuket-open-2019