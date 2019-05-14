Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Varanyu to defend his title at Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019

PHUKET: Award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket golf course will host the third edition of All Thailand Golf Tour’s “Singha Laguna Phuket Open” – a professional golf competition organised by Sports Management Group (SMG) with Singha Corporation as founding sponsor and Asia’s premier destination resort, Laguna Phuket, a title sponsor.

Golf
By Press Release

Tuesday 14 May 2019, 02:13PM

Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij with his Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2018 trophy in May 2018 at Laguna Golf Phuket. Photo supplied

Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij with his Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2018 trophy in May 2018 at Laguna Golf Phuket. Photo supplied

The Singha Laguna Phuket Open course. Photo supplied

The Singha Laguna Phuket Open course. Photo supplied

Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij at the 2018 Singha Laguna Phuket Open. Photo supplied

Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij at the 2018 Singha Laguna Phuket Open. Photo supplied

Aiming to establish an annual “All Thailand Golf Tour” in Thailand’s leading tourism destination and promote Phuket Province as a sports tourism hub, Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019 will be held during Thursday, May 16 – Sunday, May 19 at Laguna Golf Phuket as a co-sanctioned golf event with Asian Development Tour (ADT). First tee time starts at 7am daily. Spectators welcome, entry is free.

Leading professional golfers include defending champion Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij from Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2018; Itthipat Buranatanyarat who secured four professional wins from ATGT and ADT; Chapchai Nirat and Argentina’s Miguel Carballo, ADT Order of Merit Winner 2018, to name only a few.

Varanyu said, “I’d like to invite all golf fans to join us at Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019. Great fun guaranteed!”

Golf enthusiasts and spectators are encouraged to view the Open and cheer on their favourite pros at Laguna Golf Phuket during the four-day event. Final rounds on May 18-19 will be broadcast live on True Visions (True Sport5, channel 684).

Laguna Golf Phuket

Grandly certified with Official World Golf Ranking this year, the Open will see top professional players from within Thailand as well as in the region collect the score and rank their performance on a global scale while vying for a prize fund of more than B2 million.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Banyan Tree Group is sponsoring a hole-in-one prize worth US$10,000 of stay at Banyan Tree Phuket for the pros to test their skill at the Open’s 16th hole (par 3, 233 yards).

For more details, visit www.lagunagolfphuket.com/singha-laguna-phuket-open-2019

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket teen turns pro ahead of Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019 boosted with official world golf ranking
Singha Laguna Phuket Open set to celebrate third edition on the ADT in May
Michael Jordan says Woods comeback “greatest I have ever seen”
First golfing major of the year begins
WCGC Thailand welcomes new Bronze sponsor
Korean amateur Kim wins PGA TOUR Series-China Qualifier at Laguna Golf Phuket
Laguna Golf Phuket to Host First PGA TOUR Series-China Event outside Greater China
Big guns primed for Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South
Thailand’s Ariya back as No.1, closes in on triple crown
Faldo Series Thailand Championship – South expects juniors from around the region
Europe ready for US attack as Ryder Cup day two begins
42nd Ryder Cup tees off
Blue Horizon Developments re-signs as World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailan Title Sponsor
US stars head to France bidding to end 25-year Ryder Cup wait

 

Phuket community
Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road

Let's put it plain, the 2 thai men were touts. A forbidden 'profession' by thai laws. B...(Read More)

Cabinet approves mandatory health insurance for long-stay visas

A bit pointless making OPD compulsory....(Read More)

Phuket’s Rawai fastest-growing Airbnb area in Thailand

What is the appeal of Rawai, I'd like to know. Extreme density of traffic and Asia's second ...(Read More)

Visakha Bucha Buddhist holiday brings alcohol ban

Thanks for alcohol ban warning. Not a evening to go out for Saturday night dinner in freedom to have...(Read More)

Thaksin holds talks to take over Crystal Palace

was he not banned from owning a football club because of his criminal record? Which is why he was fo...(Read More)

Jellyfish warning issued for Bang Tao, Layan beaches

Phuket beach water pollution due to free flows of dirty and contaminated waste water, so less turtle...(Read More)

Visa fee exemption boosts Indian arrivals

Arrivals from China did not drop 'slightly', they dropped a lot! And May month is always a &...(Read More)

Police urge safety after Italian cyclist hit by car

Is this police officer a bit lost? Why warning the correct left lane driving cyclists who always be ...(Read More)

Wastewater pouring onto Phuket beaches comes under fire, again

Ben/Rorri, I agree 100%. The sewage"system" they have now is just concrete troughs with op...(Read More)

Waiting Room: Chalong Hospital delayed as last-minute changes stall

Someones life cannot get much lower if they need to make a comment such as "Of course peeping T...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 