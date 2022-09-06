British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

VAR under the spotlight after weekend of errors

VAR under the spotlight after weekend of errors

FOOTBALL: The organisation representing English football’s top-flight referees effectively conceded Sunday (Sept 4) that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions to disallow West Ham and Newcastle goals last weekend were wrong as it promised to “fully co-operate” with a Premier League review of the incidents.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Wednesday 7 September 2022, 09:00AM

West Ham manager David Moyes (right) is left incredulous after a controversial VAR decision saw his team lose at Chelsea on Saturday (Sept 3). Photo: AFP

West Ham manager David Moyes (right) is left incredulous after a controversial VAR decision saw his team lose at Chelsea on Saturday (Sept 3). Photo: AFP

The Professional Game Match Officials’ (PGMOL) Board took the unusual step of “acknowledging” the specific controversies in a statement issued Sunday.

VAR decisions in matches are already reviewed by a five-strong independent panel made up of representatives of the Premier League and the PGMOL as well as three former players. Their findings are sent to the clubs concerned.

Such was the controversy generated when West Ham were denied a late equaliser at Stamford Bridge, and Newcastle a goal in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, that the PGMOL has agreed to this additional layer of scrutiny.

“PGMOL acknowledge the incidents to disallow the goals in the Chelsea v West Ham and Newcastle v Crystal Palace fixtures,” said a PGMOL statement.

“We will fully co-operate and collaborate with the Premier League and their request to review these two particular incidents, using the outcome as part of the ongoing assessment of weekly performances and the development of our match officials going forward.”

West Ham manager David Moyes was furious after a controversial finish to his team’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea where the Hammers’ Maxwel Cornet had a late equaliser disallowed by VAR.

Match referee Andy Madley awarded the goal, having no issues regarding Jarrod Bowen’s contact with Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea goalkeeper spilled the ball.

VAR, however, instructed Madley to review the incident on the pitchside monitors and the goal was chalked off.

“I’m amazed that VAR sent the referee for him to see it,” said Moyes. “But I thought even if he goes to the TV there’s no way he’s overturning this, because this is a goal.

“It was a ridiculously bad decision.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was more restrained in his response to seeing an own goal by Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace overturned.

Referee Michael Salisbury ruled it out for a foul by Joe Willock on goalkeeper Vicente Guaita but Howe said: “I didn’t think it should have been disallowed, personally, I thought it was a foul or a push on Joe Willock in the build-up to the ball coming in.

“If anything, it’s a penalty if it’s not a goal, so I was very surprised with the outcome.”

There were further VAR-related controversies in matches involving Tottenham and Fulham, Manchester United and Arsenal and Brighton against Leicester which have further fuelled calls for a review.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nadal stunned by Tiafoe at US Open as Swiatek makes last-eight
Big in Japan: Thai mixed doubles stars deliver again
Antony scores on debut as Man Utd end Arsenal’s perfect start
Kyrgios stuns Medvedev at US Open as Gauff advances
Verstappen’s home delight at Dutch Grand Prix
Serena greatness will never be matched, says former coach
Havertz seals controversial Chelsea win, Man City held by Villa
Verstappen storms to home pole
Liverpool eye derby delight, Arsenal aim to extend perfect start
Phuket sailing duo impress at Inclusion World Championship
Verstappen hits new high to crush hopes in Belgium
Phuket Petanque Royal Cup opens registration
Return of the ‘Heartbreak Hill’ Mini-Marathon
Phuket readies to host Wheelchair Basketball World Championship
Record-breaking Haaland hits City treble

 

Phuket community
Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

The 'horrible thing' is the pitiful current fines that act as no deterrent whatsoever. Is th...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

@prab, you have 100% right, and to the RTP they. This it’s a big news in Europe and the Scandinavi...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

Why they don’t writing about how they split the fines in %. Local Police get 60%(why) - local admi...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

Prosecute the passengers, not the Mafias- classic. Drivers must be quaking in their boots (with laug...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

no matter what they say, Bolt or InDriver are just better option and surely my first choice all the...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

I read it again: "Tourists were FORCED using the Ratsada VIP taxi"! FORCED! A VIP taxi? A...(Read More)

Woman arrested for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app

This is a good story to warn against tellin police anytign EVER - proving this would have been im...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

Of course!! Just in time for the tourist high season in December. That is if tourists decide to com...(Read More)

Woman arrested for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app

Sounds like Ms Satang isn't the brightest bulb in the pack. If you are devious enough to be able...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

lots of locals obviously not regarding knowing? traffic rules, drive on red, U-turn in front of fast...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
The 8 Pool Villa
CBRE Phuket
Cassia Phuket
BDO Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Fastship Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 