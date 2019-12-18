Kata Rocks
Van driver escapes with minor injuries after hitting power pole

Van driver escapes with minor injuries after hitting power pole

PHUKET: A Phuket van driver heading home after delivering tourists across the island escaped with minor injuries after his van slammed into a roadside power pole early this morning (Dec 18).

tourism transport accidents Safety police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 18 December 2019, 12:35PM

Van driver Chaiyan Buppha, 35, told police that he fell asleep at the wheel. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident at 2:20am.

Police along with rescue workers arrived at the scene, near Thai Watsadu on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound just north of the Heroines Monument, to find the grey Phuket-registered Toyota van with heavy damage to its front on the footpath near the power pole.

The van driver, Chaiyan Buppha, 35, told police that he was driving home after delivering “four rounds” of tourists when the accident occurred.

He was tired and fell asleep at the wheel, he said.

Capt Kraisorn noted that there were no skid marks behind the van before it hit the power pole.

The van and Mr Chaiyan were both taken to Thalang Police Station.

Mr Chaiyan was not subjected to an alcohol test, but was fined B500 for reckless driving, Capt Kraisorn confirmed.

 

Fascinated | 18 December 2019 - 12:48:51 

B500- that'll learn him.

