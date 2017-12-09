PHUKET: At 6am this morning (Dec 9), Lt Col Sakkarin Sangjaroen of Chalong Police was informed of a road accident on Wiset Rd in Rawai.

Saturday 9 December 2017, 10:59AM

Lt Jaruwat Pornrat of Chalong Police and Rawai municipality rescue workers arrived at the scene near KBA Kitesurfing school to find a Toyota van that had collided head-on with a cement slab on the side of the road.

Van driver Arun Sintoon, 25, and his passenger Chaichana Rompothong, 26, were stuck in the van and could not leave the vehicle without assistance.

“Mr Arun was seriously injured. He had injuries all over his body and suffered severe shock. Rawai rescue workers took him to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he died at about 8am” Lt Jaruwat said.

“Mr Chaichana was also in serious condition. He was taken to Phuket International Hospital and now is being treated there,” he added.

According to the preliminary investigation, the van was driving from Phuket Town to an unnamed hotel in Rawai. Both the driver and his passenger were the hotel's employees.

“Police are investigating the cause of the incident,” Lt Jaruwat said.