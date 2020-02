Valentines Day Dinner @ Friendship Beach Resort

Start From: Friday 14 February 2020, 06:00PM to Friday 14 February 2020, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Celebrate a Romantic Valentines Day Dinner @ Friendship Beach Waterfront Resort. Featuring a Special Four Course Menu including a Bottle of Wine THB 2,500++ Per Couple. Live Music with Colin "Illy" Hill. Regular Ala-Carte menu is also available. For reservations call (66) 89 728 5304 or email chef@friendshipbeach.com Discounts not applicable on four course menu. ALCOHOL MAY BE A HEALTH HAZARD.