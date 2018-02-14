The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Entertainment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Valentine's Day Quiz: Questions of love and romance

This Valentine’s Day The Phuket News is putting your knowledge of love and romance to the test with our bumper quiz. Try your luck answering some of these tricky questions and find out if your Valentine’s Day game is up to scratch. Good luck! The answers are at the bottom of the page.

The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 February 2018, 11:00AM

This Valentine’s Day The Phuket News is putting your knowledge of love and romance to the test with our bumper quiz.
This Valentine’s Day The Phuket News is putting your knowledge of love and romance to the test with our bumper quiz.

The Food of Love

1.What arouses men more than any other scent in the world (according to the Smell & Taste Treatment and Research Foundation in Chicago)?

A. Lavender
B. Lilies
C. Woodsmoke
D. Beer

2. What green vegetable is said to contain androsterone, the hormone produced in men that stimulates sexual arousal in women?

A. Green pepper
B. Asparagus
C. Celery
D. Artichoke

3. Spanish fly, a ground-up beetle, has long been thought to swell passions. What, in fact, does it actually swell?

A. Your fingers
B. Blood vessels
C. The urethra
D. The sphincter

4. Oysters have long been considered an aphrodisiac. Why?

A. They are high in zinc, which is necessary for sperm production
B. Shakespeare made a metaphor about them in The Merry Wives of Windsor
C. Due to their texture
D. All of the above

5. Which of the following is not considered an aphrodisiac?

A. Asparagus
B. Honey
C. Nettles
D. Truffles

 

Sweet Nothings

Who said the following phrases:

1. “A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle.”

A. Brigitte Bardot
B. Zsa Zsa Gabor
C. Irina Dunn
D. Germaine Greer

2. “When you marry your mistress, you create a vacancy.”

A. Oscar Wilde
B. George Bernard Shaw
C. G K Chesterton
D. Sir James Goldsmith

3. “Men seldom make passes at girls who wear glasses.”

A. Jan Moir
B. Hugh Hefner
C. Edward Lear
D. Dorothy Parker

4. “‘Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.”

A. Lord Byron
B. Alfred, Lord Tennyson
C. Bosie, Lord Alfred Douglas
D. The Marquess of Bath

5. “Sexual intercourse began in 1963.”

A. Mary Whitehouse
B. Mary Warnock
C. Dylan Thomas
D. Philip Larkin

6. On their deathbed: “I wish I had had more sex.”

A. Barbara Cartland
B. E M Forster
C. Andrea Dworkin
D. John Betjeman

 

Songs and Lovers

1. The 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take” by The Police is about:

A. Bigamy
B. Trudie Styler
C. A stalker
D. Tantric sex

2. The most popular “first dance” at weddings in 2010 was:

A. “The Only Way Is Up” by Yazz
B. “Moondance” by Van Morrison
C. “Everything” by Michael Bublé
D. “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls

3. “The Power of Love” was a top 20 hit for which of the following?

A. Jennifer Rush
B. Meat Loaf
C. T-Rex
D. Jon Bon Jovi

4. The Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan classic “Especially for You” was also recorded by Kylie with which other male sex symbol?

Bollywood

A. Nick Cave
B. Michael Hutchence
C. David Hasselhoff
D. Kermit the Frog

 

 

Rhymes of Passion

5. Carly Simon’s 1972 hit “You’re So Vain” was reportedly about:

A. Warren Beatty
B. Mick Jagger
C. Nick Nolte
D. All of the above

Which of the following poems, often included in anthologies of “romantic verse”, is in fact a threat that failure to sleep with the poet will only result in being eaten by worms?

A. Shakespeare’s Sonnet 69
B. Marvell’s “To His Coy Mistress”
C. “Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet...”
D. Byron’s “Don Juan”

2. Which of the following is not the subject of a poem in Carol Ann Duffy’s 1999 collection, The World’s Wife?

A. Mrs Aesop
B. Queen Herod
C. Frau Freud
D. Posh Spice

3. Andrew Motion’s poem “In the Attic” is about:

A. His wife
B. His mother
C. His pupil
D. His dog

4. The garment that the “woman much missed” is wearing in Thomas Hardy’s poem “The Voice” is:

A. A snow-white shroud
B. An air-blue gown
C. A crimson armband
D. A yellow scarf

5. Which of the following pieces of advice are suggested in Wendy Cope’s “Two Cures for Love”?

A. Don’t see him. Don’t phone or write a letter
B. Join a dating service
C. Star in a reality television show
D. Get a new husband who likes self-publicity too

6. Who is the first poet known to have written “Roses are red, violets are blue”?

A. William Shakespeare
B. Edmund Spenser
C. Gerard Manley Hopkins
D. W H Auden

 

Say it with…

1. Which one of these hasn’t been advertised as a novelty Valentine’s gift?

A. Heart-shaped hole punch
B. Heart-shaped cucumber
C. Heart-shaped Le Creuset dish
D. Heart-shaped toilet paper

2. What planetary body was named after the Roman goddess of love?

A. Mercury
B. Uranus
C. Venus
D. Mars

3. Blind Date once attracted audiences of 18 million, but finished in 2003. Which one of these celebrities appeared on the show before they were famous?

A. Jude Law
B. Amanda Holden
C. Amanda Lamb
D. George Lamb

4. Which is not traditionally worn by the bride at her wedding for good luck?

A. Something blue
B. Something borrowed
C. Penny
D. A garter

5. Which one of these can you not hire as a wedding venue?

A. The Empire State building
B. Juliet’s balcony in Verona
C. Windsor Castle
D. Edinburgh Castle

6. What is the name of the anniversary celebrated at four years of marriage?

A. Aluminum
B. Gold
C. Fruit
D. Cotton

 

Answers:

Food of love: 1 – A. 2 – C. 3 – C. 4 – A. 5 – C.
Sweet nothings: 1 – C. 2 – D. 3 – D. 4 – B. 5 – D. 6 – D.
Songs and lovers: 1 – C. 2 – C. 3 – A. 4 – D. 5 – D.
Rhymes of passion: 1 – B. 2 – D. 3 – B. 4 – B. 5– A. 6 – B.
Say it with: 1 – D. 2 – C. 3 – B. 4 – D. 5 – C. 6 – C.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Busting out: New Phuket Smart Bus service to serve entire west coast

Hey 'xxxxxxxxxx' - read all of the Comments on here from others. They all 'allude' to the FACT that, although they wish this new ven...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

"Has anyone been to check Surin beach recently"Exactly what many retired expats are doing here.Driving around the island to check if everyth...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Is Dream Beach club included or is it exempt as usual?...(Read More)

Phuket hunt for coral-touching divers reveals speedboat danger ‘safety stop’

As long as recreational divers, many just doing 4-6 dive once a year during holiday, can not manage their buoyancy, don't bring them to coral dive...(Read More)

Embattled Premchai in dock over land deals

Looks like Premchai now becomes a prey for many authorities and officials. They all smell money opportunities. Opportunities created by Premchai hi...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Kamala is reverting as well- more bars and restaurants springing up along the beach, mainly in front of the cemetery. One has opened up again by the m...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

By the way, has anyone been to check Surin beach recently. Looks to me like all the restaurants are back, just cooking food a few yards back from the ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Did anyone say which year the March 5 demolitions will start? ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Wait and see what is going to happen after time setting 15 + 5 idiot extra days Guess demolition will be carried out 'careful', so that the m...(Read More)

Thai female, Chinese tourists injured in Patong Hill bus crash

The fact that they don't have snow, ice or freezing fog to contend with and that they are either number 1 or 2 depending on the statistics you bel...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.