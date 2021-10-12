BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Vagabonds Youth Rugby Academy returns

RUGBY: After such a prolonged period of relative inactivity due to various lockdowns and restrictions, specifically relting to sports activities, it is welcome news that the Phuket Vagabonds are now once again running their Academy camps every weekend.

Rugby
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 October 2021, 08:45AM

The Phuket Vagabonds Youth Rugby Academy is one of the island’s best destination activities for youngsters aged between 5-15 years old and is hosted every Saturday morning at the Vagabonds home ground, the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang.

Starting at 10am, the hour-long session delivers fun, varied, and educational coaching routines to ensure the fundamentals of the sport are learned and practiced under the tutelage of an expert and experienced team of coaches.

What better way to get your children active again while learning the fundamnetals of a great team sport under expert and safe guidance? Better still, full Vagabond Academy kits for 2021/2022 are now available – further details can be found at the ground or via the Facebook page below.

To register or to find out more about the program, please contact Santiago Lopez via the academy’s Facebook page.

