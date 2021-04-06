Vagabonds Rugby Academy continues to impress

RUGBY: Following on from last week’s well attended Chalawan Cup fixture against Bangkok Southerners, Phuket Vagabonds RFC consolidated the resurgence of the sport, with a third free coaching clinic last Saturday (Apr 3) at their ACG base in Thalang.

Rugby

By Neil Quail

Thursday 8 April 2021, 12:30PM

Even with a number of players recovering from the physical 15’s encounter, 10 dedicated coaches volunteered their time and experience to ensure more than 30 youngsters had a great morning out learning the fundamentals of rugby union.

Santiago Lopez, the club’s youth development officer, again lead the organization, which due to mid term exams meant a large proportion of usual attendees could not make this last session. However, with a number of new faces, some as young as four-years-old, the energy and enthusiasm was more than encouraging for the sport’s development.

As with previous sessions, four stations were prepared to safely educate the young players in tackling, accurate and timely passing, agility and manoeuvrability, and a game of touch rugby, which was thoroughly enjoyed by young players, coaches and delighted parents.

While the next clinic is already being planned, the Vagabonds will begin perpetrations for the next 15’s game due to take place on May 22 against Bangkok Bangers, with a women’s game and youth game also planned for the same day.

If you would like to involve your children or are interested in becoming a player or sponsor for the Vagabonds youth program, please contact Santiago Lopez via the Phuket Vagabonds Rugby Academy Facebook page.