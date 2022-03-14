BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Vagabonds lineout for ACF charity match

RUGBY: Phuket Vagabonds RFC will split ranks and lock horns for a charity rugby match this Saturday (Mar 19) in order to celebrate the Asia Center Foundation’s (ACF) 20th anniversary and to raise vital funds for 11-year-old Nawin Kaeotha, a dutiful young man who deservingly benefits from the ACF’s Scholarship Program.

RugbyNFL
By Neil Quail

Wednesday 16 March 2022, 08:45AM

Vagabonds Junior Academy ACF players, and coaches. Photo: ACF

Vagabonds player and ACF volunteer Kennes Sriwichai (left) presenting young Nawin Kaeotha with a new pair of rugby socks. Photo: ACF

Nawin Kaeotha. Photo: ACF

Following a recent victory against Chiang Mai Cobras RFC, the Phuket club will divide to form a Vagabonds select side and an ACF Barbarians side as challengers, pitting friends and family against each other for a tempestuous 10s encounter on their home turf. The occasion will also mark Phuket’s first live rugby match of 2022, with a 4pm kick-off at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG).

Phuket Vagabonds RFC has been an admirable and dedicated supporter of the ACF since the foundation’s 2002 inception and, while the prospect of a blistering battle tomorrow is eagerly anticipated by players and supporters alike, generating financial support for the ACF and young Nawin is paramount to the Vagabonds on this occasion.

Vagabonds’ coach and club liaison to the ACF Dave Walker is keen to showcase his charges in action as several important tournaments approach over the coming months (including the preeminent Aussie Bar Phuket International 10s on May 13-15), while hoping tomorrow’s rugby spectacle will further benefit the outstanding efforts being made by the ACF team.

“We are proud to continue to support the wonderful work the ACF does and the long relationship the club and the charity have. We hope everyone gives generously on the day and helps to support a fantastic charity and make a positive difference to young people’s lives in our community,” said Dave.

As a curtain-raiser for the main event, a new era of the Phuket Vagabonds Women’s team will host its first training, starting at 2:30pm, with an open invitation for anyone keen on playing full contact rugby to join the session.

Later in the day’s program, Vagabonds Junior Academy players will display their developing skills in a touch rugby match, which will also include a number of ACF youngsters, scheduled for a 3pm start. The junior academy players have all benefited from expert guidance from the senior Vagabonds players at the club’s successful junior rugby academy held every Saturday morning at the ACG.

In addition to the day’s program, Rush Sports Academy are inviting anyone visiting the ACG on Saturday to take part in a ‘pick-up’ game of American Flag Football scheduled to take place shortly after the main rugby match concludes (approximately 5:30pm).

Entry fee on the day is B100 per adult (free for children under 16 years), with proceeds going to the ACF. Cold drinks and tasty bites will be available at the bar all day.

For more information, please visit the ACG or Phuket Vagabonds Facebook pages.

For Women’s rugby, please contact Alicia Niemand via e-mail: aniemand@headstart.com

