BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vagabonds Academy boosts Phuket rugby profile

Vagabonds Academy boosts Phuket rugby profile

RUGBY: Phuket’s rugby future continues to improve, with the island’s club Vagabonds RFC establishing their youth development academy from their base at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang.

Rugby
By Neil Quail

Saturday 6 March 2021, 09:00AM

Phuket Rugby Academy participants from gather together in front of the ACG clubhouse last Saturday. Photo: Neil Quail.

Phuket Rugby Academy participants from gather together in front of the ACG clubhouse last Saturday. Photo: Neil Quail.

Players prepare to hit tackle bags in learning how to tackle safely. Photo: Neil Quail.

Players prepare to hit tackle bags in learning how to tackle safely. Photo: Neil Quail.

Vagabonds coaches holding tackle bags prepare to be charged by young players learning how to tackle safely. Photo: Neil Quail

Vagabonds coaches holding tackle bags prepare to be charged by young players learning how to tackle safely. Photo: Neil Quail

« »

Last Saturday (Feb 27), players and coaches from the Vagabonds held a free coaching clinic for just over 80 young rugby enthusiasts, some of whom had never played the game before.

Santiago Lopez, the club’s youth development officer, led the day’s organisation in bringing 40 youngsters from Patong municipal school with an additional 40 attending from a number of other schools located around the island.

With a dozen coaches on hand, four stations were prepared to educate the young players in skills such as safe tackling, accurate and timely passing, agility and manoeuvrability, rounded off with an enjoyable and engaging game of touch rugby.

Yet again, the event has been met very favourably with grateful and complimentary feedback received from both players and parents. Plans for the next clinic are already underway with the date of March 13 or 20 expected to be confirmed shortly.

MGID

Over the years, Phuket Vagabonds have been heavily involved in rugby and the sport’s youth development programs. Last Saturday’s clinic followed an equally successful camp organised in November last year and is part of a broader drive to establish a scheduled youth training program on the island.

“By pushing rugby we hope that we can build a mini and juniors Phuket rugby team to compete with neighboring and nationwide provinces in the near future,” commented Dan Ashburn, captain of the Vagabonds.

“With rugby on the rise in Thailand and more and more enjoying the game over its many provinces we want Phuket to join the party and become a competitive team within the Thailand rugby union set up,” he added.

If you would like to involve your children or are interested in becoming a sponsor for the Vagabonds youth program, please contact Santiago Lopez via the Phuket Rugby Academy Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Blue Canyon and Golf Impact Center sign MoU to drive youth development
Fresh UFC deal, new opponent for Phuket’s Loma
Boundaries are ‘limitless’, says USA Cricket chief
Phuket Yacht Club confirms 2021 sailors regatta
Euro 2020 shrouded in uncertainty 100 days before kick-off
Robertson rampage sets up series decider
Football power by 2050? China dream totters on shaky foundations
Man Utd frustrated in Chelsea stalemate, Bale stars for Spurs
Diogo treble puts Rabbits within one win of glory
America’s Cup on hold amid New Zealand’s COVID lockdown
Pivac sets Wales sights on bigger prize after Triple Crown triumph
Muay Thai to be included at 2023 European Games
Man City chase quadruple as United aim to end Tuchel’s record
Phuket bowls returns with ‘Hollywood Invitational’
Judge dominates in PCG win over Panthers

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest

Before you get carried away, solid waste includes raw sewage still being dumped into the sea. Pleas...(Read More)

Phuket officials prepare for ‘Clean Province’ contest

Seriously ? Waste collection on the island is a joke - in many Soi’s waste just piles up there is ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

if the vaccine works, why is there a need for quarantine or testing on arrival ? go against WHO and ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

tv will promote vaccine refusal as irresponsible antivaxers. why would the vaccinated worry about t...(Read More)

Police quiet on probe into officer attempting to flee scene of drunk-driving accident

I actually agree individual officers should not be speaking to the press but, information should be ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

What is happening is ideal conditions for far more virulent strain to mutate. It's like a scrip...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

DO IT dammit Thailand. i got vaccine & wanna fly Phuket & see my wife as we been separated s...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

What is the test going to show - antibodies? Is that not what the vaccine will help the body produce...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

agreed skip... by the way, most Russians come with families, means children, as there is no vaccine ...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry pushes vaccine passport system to skip quarantine

if they are going to test people for covid on arrival, what is the point of the vaccination ? what i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Lean On Me Live Fest
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
QSI Cooking 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura

 