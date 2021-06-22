The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vagabond’s sevens series gets the green light

Vagabond’s sevens series gets the green light

RUGBY: Phuket Vagabonds RFC is thrilled to announce the beginning of a sevens club competition to be played out over a three week timeframe, with the first match of the tri-series kicking off at 4pm on Saturday (June 26) at the ACG in Thalang.

Rugby
By Neil Quail

Thursday 24 June 2021, 10:45AM

No looking back: The Phuket Vagabonds Rugby Sevens series gets underway this weekend at the ACG in Thalang. Photo: Phuket Rugby

No looking back: The Phuket Vagabonds Rugby Sevens series gets underway this weekend at the ACG in Thalang. Photo: Phuket Rugby

Following a month of restrictions, which curtailed gathering for training sessions and the cancellation of a touring 15s game against the Bangkok Bangers, the island’s rugby players are keen to ignite an element of competitive rugby and help influence a return to regularly attended sports activities.

Excitingly, the series format will be played as full contact, rather than the touch variation regularly enjoyed during training sessions, giving the players an opportunity to exhibit their full repertoire of rugby abilities.

The club’s panel of players has been separated into two teams (reds and blues), and while this series begins as an internal competition, club officials are hoping it will further expose rugby to the Phuket public and generate greater interest in regard to increasing participation both at adult and youth levels.

Captain of the ‘reds’, Paul Rothwell is looking forward to the inaugural competition and success for his side: “The build-up to the match has been great, as the intensity between the two teams has been building as we get closer to the big day on Saturday.

“The players on both teams have been pushing themselves in training and we’ve had great player turn outs at our sessions since the announcement of the teams.

“I hope this event can be a way to promote rugby participation on the island, and its great preparation for when we can be involved with more competitions throughout Thailand later in the year.

Property in Phuket

“I think it’s going to be a close and competitive game, with talk of “Big Hits” coming from the Reds and the Blues. I’m excited to see how it all pans out and we’re glad that restrictions have been lifted to allow some support for the players who will leave it all on the pitch for their teams,” Rothwell said.

Dave Walker will captain the ‘blues’ and promises a thoroughly spirited series, with friendships put aside until the final whistle blows.

“All the players, coaches and supporters have been looking forward to this since the idea arose,” he said.

“It’s added great purpose and intensity to training and the competitive banter makes sure everyone will not be holding anything back. We’ll all be friends again afterwards though, and we hope to make this a regular event.”

In addition to the upcoming sevens series, the Vagabonds will soon announce their next academy training date, with the anticipated introduction of a regular schedule also planned.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Japan MotoGP cancelled, Thailand race rescheduled
Record-equalling Ronaldo saves Portugal as Germany avoid shock exit
England clinch top spot in Euro 2020 group, Croatia through
ACG the winner as Cows tip Penguins in resurgence match
Red Bull breach Mercedes French GP fortress
Denmark thump Russia to make last 16 in stunning fashion
Rahm wins US Open to take first major crown, top ranking
Verstappen beats Hamilton in thriller on the Riviera
Wales through to knockout phase despite Italy defeat
Verstappen on pole, Hamilton second in France
Germany thump Portugal at Euro 2020 as France and Spain held
England held by Scotland at Euro 2020 as Croatia face battle to qualify
F1 clings to record-breaking calendar despite COVID chaos
Belgium, Netherlands into Euro 2020 last 16
Taking on Tour de Phuket to help those in need

 

Phuket community
Phuket tipped to receive 6% more visitors

USA has Thailand on level 3 Reconsider Travel advisory. So will the extensive insurance cover needed...(Read More)

Sinopharm vaccine gets the green light

More good news! With the Chinese saying their vaccine is good, and with the highly educated Thai of...(Read More)

Phuket tipped to receive 6% more visitors

The good news is that with a 6% increase, the number of tourists will increase to -- six percent mor...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies for July 1

It's not flights of foreigners that will bring Covid into Phuket, it's Thais coming in by ca...(Read More)

Layan beach encroachers given seven days eviction notice

The beach became a forlorn, dangerous and trashy place when these businesses were removed. However a...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

Dave C, Thank you. I used the grey when I should have used the blue. Now I await the police to come ...(Read More)

Phuket tipped to receive 6% more visitors

"Mr Narong said visitors ... would arrive on Thai Airways International flights from London, Fr...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies for July 1

And how many returns on this 5 flight’s Phuket. ...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies for July 1

88 people on each flight, and how many of this are thai’s. ...(Read More)

Phuket pub, bar entertainment workers plea to return to work

Easy answer - Control the bridge and allow entertainment to re-open. See my proposal in vaccination...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket

 