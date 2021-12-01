Vachira Phuket offers walk-in Pfizer jabs

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital is offering 1,500 Pfizer injections to people who walk in to the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin tomorrow (Dec 2).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 December 2021, 09:53AM

The notice issued by Vachira Phuket Hospital this morning (Dec 1).

The injections will be provided from 10am to 3pm, Vachira hospital noted in an announcement released this morning.

The injections will be made available to people who have not received any type COVID vaccine before, and to those who have received only one dose of any type of vaccine and have not received the second dose.

For those who have received a one dose of Sinovac or Pfizer vaccine, arrivals must have received the dose between three to four weeks ago.

For those who have received a one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, arrivals must have received the dose between four to eight weeks ago.

If people arriving are wanting to receive the Pfizer injection as a third-dose booster jab, they must have received their second dose more than four months ago.

People who have recovered from being infected with COVID and want a Pfizer injection as a “Refresh” protection measure must have recovered at least three months ago.

To receive a Pfizer injection as a first COVID vaccination dose tomorrow, all people need to provide is their Thai ID card or their passport.

People who have previously received vaccination Injections must show evidence of which vaccines they received and when.

People with queries about the Pfizer walk-in injections available tomorrow were advised to call Vachira Phuket Hospital at 076-361234 ext. 6605-6608.