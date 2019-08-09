Vachira Phuket Hospital to stage night fire evacuation drill

PHUKET: People are being asked to not panic if they see Vachira Phuket Hospital undergo a major night fire evacuation from 7pm to 9pm tonight (Aug 9) as it will just be an exercise, Hospital Director Dr Lersak Leenanithikul has told The Phuket News.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 9 August 2019, 01:30PM

The team at Vachira Phuket Hospital are ready for their mass fire drill tonight. Photo: Vachira Phuket Hospital

More than 150 people, including disaster officials, police, hospital staff, Phuket health officials and emergency response workers will be taking part in the mass evacuation drill, Dr Lersak said.

“A night fire evacuation drill is necessary so that people know what to do if a fire breaks out. They must know how to evacuate the hospital and co-ordinate with police and rescue support services at nighttime,” he added.

Dr Lersak pointed at the sirens will be sounded and warning lights will flash at the hospital during the exercise.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, but please do not panic if you hear the sirens and see fire trucks rushing to get to the hospital,” he said.

The exercise will affect traffic in the area, Dr Lersak also cautioned.

“Yaowarat Rd will start to get busy at about 7:15pm. As Yaowarat Rd is a main road, it will not be closed for the exercise, but traffic passing through the area might go slower,” Dr Lersak said.

Traffic is likely to be affected for only about 30 minutes, he added.