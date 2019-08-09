Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vachira Phuket Hospital to stage night fire evacuation drill

Vachira Phuket Hospital to stage night fire evacuation drill

PHUKET: People are being asked to not panic if they see Vachira Phuket Hospital undergo a major night fire evacuation from 7pm to 9pm tonight (Aug 9) as it will just be an exercise, Hospital Director Dr Lersak Leenanithikul has told The Phuket News.

transportSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 9 August 2019, 01:30PM

The team at Vachira Phuket Hospital are ready for their mass fire drill tonight. Photo: Vachira Phuket Hospital

The team at Vachira Phuket Hospital are ready for their mass fire drill tonight. Photo: Vachira Phuket Hospital

More than 150 people, including disaster officials, police, hospital staff, Phuket health officials and emergency response workers will be taking part in the mass evacuation drill, Dr Lersak said.

“A night fire evacuation drill is necessary so that people know what to do if a fire breaks out. They must know how to evacuate the hospital and co-ordinate with police and rescue support services at nighttime,” he added.

Dr Lersak pointed at the sirens will be sounded and warning lights will flash at the hospital during the exercise.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, but please do not panic if you hear the sirens and see fire trucks rushing to get to the hospital,” he said.

The exercise will affect traffic in the area, Dr Lersak also cautioned.

“Yaowarat Rd will start to get busy at about 7:15pm. As Yaowarat Rd is a main road, it will not be closed for the exercise, but traffic passing through the area might go slower,” Dr Lersak said.

Traffic is likely to be affected for only about 30 minutes, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Television plug suspected in B280mn Phuket superyacht fire
Two seriously injured as motorbike hits parked van
Heavy weather, 60km/h winds lash Phuket
Phuket superyacht blaze spurs officials to call for B50mn fire boat plan to be approved
Truck driver charged as woman crushed under wheels in Wichit
Govt mulls QR code to improve taxi rides
Yingluck ges Serbian citizenship
Phuket sets for Queen Mother’s Birthday long weekend
Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Doomed boat sold! Plastic blamed for dolphin death? Taxi fares increase! || August 8
Foreigner also to be charged after head stomped by Bangla security guard
Dolphin carcass washes ashore with plastic loop binding its mouth shut
Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways
Phuket’s The Naka Island resort bags five at 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards
Phuket tourists on jet-skis among protected mangroves riles Krabi Governor

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourists on jet-skis among protected mangroves riles Krabi Governor

They should be banned completely, dangerous, noisy and definitely not enviromentally friendly. The o...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

typical Chinese behaviour, don't care,don't follow instructions from people who know better,...(Read More)

Foreigner also to be charged after head stomped by Bangla security guard

Ok, so because the video is short, then stomping on someones head, could be a 'misunderstanding....(Read More)

Mass clean-up expected to clear a ton of trash from Phuket beaches

Beach front hotels should be sponsoring a couple of beach cleaners to comb the area in front of thei...(Read More)

Phuket tourists on jet-skis among protected mangroves riles Krabi Governor

Good for Krabi to ban these miserable noisy and polluting machines. Silly tour operators should hav...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

First ematt, Thailand is famous for shooting the messenger (literally), particularly in this case wh...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

In Australia or America, if a lifeguard sees someone entering the ocean during dangerous conditions,...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Yes,Kurt is right.Expats like him contribute so much to the wellbeing of this country.Some even take...(Read More)

Police arrest seven more in Bangkok blasts probe

Well mr Dek, say 'wow' after reading a today a serious BP article in which written about the...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

How stupid can they be... now they risk bring more, international attention to their barbaric indust...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MYLANDS
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Dot Property Awards
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 