Vachira Phuket Hospital to review ‘lack of attention’ explosive rant by elderly man

PHUKET: Senior officials at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town are reviewing an incident last night during which an elderly man verbally abused staff at the hospital for what appears to have been lack of attention.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 September 2018, 12:27PM

Police were called to Vachira Phuket Hospital last night to intervene in the incident. Screengrab: Chef Saeng Singkwandam (Smoking dark lion) / Facebook

Vachira Phuket Hospital is the leading government hospital on the island.

Police were called to intervene in the incident, which occurred in front of the hospital’s Accident & Emergency Unit between 10pm and 11pm.

The incident was recorded on video and posted online, quickly gaining more than 200,000 views overnight.

In the video the man can be heard verbally abusing hospital staff with a barrage of expletives, while staff were trying to calm him down by saying, “The staff are taking care of other patients, sir."

Eventually, the elderly man walked off without receiving medical care.

“Hospital Deputy Director Weerasak Lorthongkham is paying attention to this issue to figure out this problem today,” a staffer close to the issue told The Phuket News this morning (Sept 12).

“The hospital management board will review this issue today,” the source added.

Phuket City Police confirmed to The Phuket News this morning that the incident has not been recorded in the station’s log.

Seemingly unaware of the entire incident, police at the station told The Phuket News this morning, “It is possible patrol police attended there last night. We will check it out.”

A patrol police officer is plainly seen in the video.

 

 

Kurt | 14 September 2018 - 11:07:11 

When it is a thai man he is not disgusting. Remember the high ranking thai government official who insulted in Krabi hotel reception staff for not getting a free 5th floor room? It is just thai attitude.
And when it not works, they escape the law enforcement with 'misunderstanding' nonsense. It is all just a lack of decency/self behavior. Only hefty fines keep these thai idiots in rails.

ppkiwis | 13 September 2018 - 20:38:59 

What a disgusting man, I hope he gets sent to jail, and is made to pay the nurse for his shocking assault on her.

tamsyn | 13 September 2018 - 11:09:55 

Whilst I find the surgery at this hospital very good, the staff are lacking in attention/care there to the point of rudeness. I asked a Thai friend (who himself, after having sustained an accident was told \'not to come at night\'), \'They don\'t train them in this type of care, the staff never have meetings\'. They should.

