PHUKET: Senior officials at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town are reviewing an incident last night during which an elderly man verbally abused staff at the hospital for what appears to have been lack of attention.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 September 2018, 12:27PM

Police were called to Vachira Phuket Hospital last night to intervene in the incident. Screengrab: Chef Saeng Singkwandam (Smoking dark lion) / Facebook

Vachira Phuket Hospital is the leading government hospital on the island.

Police were called to intervene in the incident, which occurred in front of the hospital’s Accident & Emergency Unit between 10pm and 11pm.

The incident was recorded on video and posted online, quickly gaining more than 200,000 views overnight.

In the video the man can be heard verbally abusing hospital staff with a barrage of expletives, while staff were trying to calm him down by saying, “The staff are taking care of other patients, sir."

Eventually, the elderly man walked off without receiving medical care.

“Hospital Deputy Director Weerasak Lorthongkham is paying attention to this issue to figure out this problem today,” a staffer close to the issue told The Phuket News this morning (Sept 12).

“The hospital management board will review this issue today,” the source added.

Phuket City Police confirmed to The Phuket News this morning that the incident has not been recorded in the station’s log.

Seemingly unaware of the entire incident, police at the station told The Phuket News this morning, “It is possible patrol police attended there last night. We will check it out.”

A patrol police officer is plainly seen in the video.