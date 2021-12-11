BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vachira Phuket Hospital ramps up Pfizer rollout for kids, and as booster jab

Vachira Phuket Hospital ramps up Pfizer rollout for kids, and as booster jab

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island, is calling for children aged 12 or older as well as people seeking a Pfizer jab as their third-dose “booster” injection to register to receive the vaccination injections next week.

COVID-19Vaccine
By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 December 2021, 09:30AM

The notice issued by Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday.

The notice issued by Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday.

The vaccinations will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday next week (Dec 14-15) at the “Saphan Hin Vaccination Center”, set up at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin, the hospital announced in a notice issued yesterday.

Children 12 or older to be vaccinated with a “Pfizer+Pfizer” combination can be registered now to receive their first vaccination injection either from 9am-11am on Tuesday, or from 1pm-3pm on Wednesday.

People wanting to receive the Pfizer vaccine as their third-dose “booster” injection can register now to receive the injection either from 1pm-3pm on Tuesday, or from 9am-11am on Wednesday.

Internal - Phuket News TV

To receive Pfizer as the third-dose booster shot recipients must be vaccinated with two injections of Sinovac or Sinopharm for at least four months ‒ or have received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for at least six months.

To receive the vaccinations people must register and make an appointment through the website www.PhuketMustWin.com (www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com).

All applicants must be able to present their Thai National ID card or passport, and those receiving the booster shot must present evidence, such as their COVID-19 vaccination record card, showing which vaccine injections they have already received.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New driver slams car into shop
Xmas, lies and videotape: is it curtains for Boris?
Cannabis clinics set to mushroom
Thai COVID response top in SE Asia
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket least corrupt province in Thailand? Elephant stomps mahout to death, Bike stabs man || December 10
Phuket gems fair hoped to generate B150mn
First time on auto motorbike, man slams into wall, has arm impaled by brake handle
Nicaragua breaks diplomatic ties with Taiwan, recognises China
Phuket named least corrupt province in the country
Long weekend hoped to generate in B5.72bn in domestic tourism
Tests confirm three national Omicron cases
NACC rejects petition for ethics probe of Thamanat
Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket marks 70 total Covid cases, 3 total Omicron cases in Thailand || December 9

 

Phuket community
Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

Is 'tropical' a race? No it's an environmental factor on evolution. Breeds of cats, dog...(Read More)

Cannabis clinics set to mushroom

Incarcerate people for growing it themselves but let the kiosk at the mall charge outrageous pric...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Who feeds the corruption ? Surely not the farangs living here ? Cops, visa agents, all willing benef...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Yes we handed out surveys to City Hall office staffers and asked them to sign their names... ...(Read More)

First time on auto motorbike, man slams into wall, has arm impaled by brake handle

Plenty of smaller motorcycles are manual transmission and if you think it's in neutral, I can ...(Read More)

First time on auto motorbike, man slams into wall, has arm impaled by brake handle

You twist the accelerator on any motorbike here and it will go, except for big bikes with a clutch w...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Surely this has to be a joke. How can poor farming provinces with nil tourism like Sakon Nakon, Nako...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Not only incapable of civil discourse but resorts to BS stats. China creates the vast amount of mi...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Corruption is a way of life here. They must be getting better at not being caught....(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

I just checked the date to make sure it wasn't 1 April. If Phuket is the least corrupt I feel sa...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Exotic Fishing Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design

 