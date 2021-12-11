Vachira Phuket Hospital ramps up Pfizer rollout for kids, and as booster jab

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island, is calling for children aged 12 or older as well as people seeking a Pfizer jab as their third-dose “booster” injection to register to receive the vaccination injections next week.

COVID-19Vaccine

By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 December 2021, 09:30AM

The notice issued by Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday.

The vaccinations will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday next week (Dec 14-15) at the “Saphan Hin Vaccination Center”, set up at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin, the hospital announced in a notice issued yesterday.

Children 12 or older to be vaccinated with a “Pfizer+Pfizer” combination can be registered now to receive their first vaccination injection either from 9am-11am on Tuesday, or from 1pm-3pm on Wednesday.

People wanting to receive the Pfizer vaccine as their third-dose “booster” injection can register now to receive the injection either from 1pm-3pm on Tuesday, or from 9am-11am on Wednesday.

To receive Pfizer as the third-dose booster shot recipients must be vaccinated with two injections of Sinovac or Sinopharm for at least four months ‒ or have received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for at least six months.

To receive the vaccinations people must register and make an appointment through the website www.PhuketMustWin.com (www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com).

All applicants must be able to present their Thai National ID card or passport, and those receiving the booster shot must present evidence, such as their COVID-19 vaccination record card, showing which vaccine injections they have already received.