PHUKET: The Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank invited both Thais and foreigners to donate blood during November 12-29 at various locations across the island.

health

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 November 2018, 12:55PM

Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank calls for blood donations. Photo: Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank (file photo)

“We are happy accept blood of all groups, especially B and O (both Rh negative and Rh positive) because the available amounts of these two are smaller than the rest,” a representative of Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank said.

The specialist specifically stressed the importance of having enough O- in the bank, as people with this blood group cannot receive blood of any other groups.

The mobile blood-donation clinics throughout November will be held as follows:

Nov 12 – 10am to 3pm – Thalang Technical College;

Nov13 – 1pm to 3pm – Phuket Technical College;

Nov14 – 10am to 3pm – Kajonkiet Pattana School;

Nov16 – 10am to 3pm – SuperCheap (main store in Phuket);

Nov19 – 10am to 3pm – Kajonkiet International School;

Nov 20 – 10am to 3pm – Sleep with Me Hotel Patong;

Nov 22 – 8.30am to 8pm – Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank;

Nov 23 – 10am to 3pm – Deevana Patong Hotel;

Nov 26 – 10am to 3pm – Patong Orientala Spa;

Nov 27 – 10am to 3pm – Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort;

Nov 28 – 10am to 3pm – Twinpalms Phuket Resort;

Nov 29 – 10am to 3pm – Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa.