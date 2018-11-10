“We are happy accept blood of all groups, especially B and O (both Rh negative and Rh positive) because the available amounts of these two are smaller than the rest,” a representative of Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank said.
The specialist specifically stressed the importance of having enough O- in the bank, as people with this blood group cannot receive blood of any other groups.
The mobile blood-donation clinics throughout November will be held as follows:
Nov 12 – 10am to 3pm – Thalang Technical College;
Nov13 – 1pm to 3pm – Phuket Technical College;
Nov14 – 10am to 3pm – Kajonkiet Pattana School;
Nov16 – 10am to 3pm – SuperCheap (main store in Phuket);
Nov19 – 10am to 3pm – Kajonkiet International School;
Nov 20 – 10am to 3pm – Sleep with Me Hotel Patong;
Nov 22 – 8.30am to 8pm – Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank;
Nov 23 – 10am to 3pm – Deevana Patong Hotel;
Nov 26 – 10am to 3pm – Patong Orientala Spa;
Nov 27 – 10am to 3pm – Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort;
Nov 28 – 10am to 3pm – Twinpalms Phuket Resort;
Nov 29 – 10am to 3pm – Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa.
Kurt | 10 November 2018 - 17:51:35