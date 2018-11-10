THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Vachira Phuket Hospital calls for blood donations

PHUKET: The Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank invited both Thais and foreigners to donate blood during November 12-29 at various locations across the island.

health
By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 November 2018, 12:55PM

Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank calls for blood donations. Photo: Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank (file photo)

Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank calls for blood donations. Photo: Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank (file photo)

“We are happy accept blood of all groups, especially B and O (both Rh negative and Rh positive) because the available amounts of these two are smaller than the rest,” a representative of Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank said.

The specialist specifically stressed the importance of having enough O- in the bank, as people with this blood group cannot receive blood of any other groups.

The mobile blood-donation clinics throughout November will be held as follows:

Nov 12 – 10am to 3pm – Thalang Technical College;

Nov13 – 1pm to 3pm – Phuket Technical College;

Nov14 – 10am to 3pm – Kajonkiet Pattana School;

Nov16 – 10am to 3pm – SuperCheap (main store in Phuket);

Nov19 – 10am to 3pm – Kajonkiet International School;

Nov 20 – 10am to 3pm – Sleep with Me Hotel Patong;

Nov 22 – 8.30am to 8pm – Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank;

Nov 23 – 10am to 3pm – Deevana Patong Hotel;

Nov 26 – 10am to 3pm – Patong Orientala Spa;

Nov 27 – 10am to 3pm – Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort;

Nov 28 – 10am to 3pm – Twinpalms Phuket Resort;

Nov 29 – 10am to 3pm – Phuket Graceland Resort & Spa.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 10 November 2018 - 17:51:35 

The Phuket 'blood donation rules' are very strict. Leaving out many of us who would actually like to donate.  Can people with blood type O-negative do own blood donation to store for when they need it after accident or during operation?  If so, the Phuket hospitals should publish that. Have personal stock of the O-Negative blood persons. Not to difficult, right?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Allergy tabs go OTC despite side-effects
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ’hurting tourism’
Phuket gears up for ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’
Workplace safety plan a hazard, say critics
Czech tsunami victim searching for Thais who saved her
Firefighters battle blazes on two fronts in California, 50 dead
Pot approved for research, medical use
NBTC asks WHO for clarity on telecom base health risks
Yogic Self Massage
Tourists warned of e-cigarette fines
Excise Dept shifts to hike tax on loose tobacco, open to vaping imports
Three arrest warrants issued for attackers of German tourist in Phuket
Ao Nang cliff fall, sex-assault survivor Hannah Gavios to run New York City Marathon on crutches
Two injured in Phuket when motorbike hits dog
Regime vetoes recreational weed use

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
Go Air
Dan About Thailand

 