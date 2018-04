PHUKET: The Vachira Phuket Hospital blood bank has today (Mar 21) issued a call for blood donations from persons with Rh-negative blood.

Wednesday 21 March 2018, 04:41PM

The message put out by Vachia Phuket Hospital today. Photo: Vachira Phuket Hospital

The notice said, “Urgent! Vachira Hospital blood bank is missing Rh-negative blood for patients who are constantly needing to be operated, and patients with heart disease.

“You can donate at the Vachira blood bank on the fourth floor of the outpatient building.”

The notice said opening hours are as following:

Weekdays: 8:30am to 8pm

Weekends: 8:30am to 3pm

Or contact the Vachira Hospital blood centre on 076- 361- 234 ext. 1285.