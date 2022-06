Vachira Phuket continues walk-in COVID jabs

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town is continuing its walk-in COVID vaccinations freely available to Thais and foreigners throughout June.

COVID-19Vaccine

By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 June 2022, 10:39AM

The vaccination injections are available for people receiving their first, second, third or fourth jab.

The vaccines being provided are Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer for children 5-11 years old and Pfizer for adults.

The jabs are being provided Monday-Friday, at the Khao Lan area at the hospital from 9am-11am and from 1pm-3pm.

In order to receive a vaccination jab, foreigners need to present only their passport, while Thais need only present their government ID card.

The jabs are being provided as follows:

Monday, June 13: Sinovac (50 people only), AstraZeneca (50 only)

Tuesday, June 14: Sinovac (50 people only), AstraZeneca (50 only)

Wednesday, June 15: Sinovac (50 people only), AstraZeneca (50 only)

Thursday, June 16: Sinovac (50 people only), AstraZeneca (50 only), Pfizer for adults (100 only)

Friday, June 17: Sinovac (50 people only), AstraZeneca (50 only)

Monday, June 20: Pfizer, for 5-11 year olds (50 only)

Tuesday, June 21: Pfizer, for 5-11 year olds (50 only)

Wednesday, June 22: Sinovac (50 people only), AstraZeneca (50 only)

Thursday, June 23: Sinovac (50 people only), AstraZeneca (50 only), Pfizer for adults (100 only)

Friday, June 24: Sinovac (50 people only), AstraZeneca (50 only)