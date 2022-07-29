Vachira patient tests negative for monkeypox

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon has confirmed that the 40-year-old man transferred from Thalang Hospital to Vachira Phuket Hospital on Tuesday (July 26) has tested negative for monkeypox.



By The Phuket News

Friday 29 July 2022, 11:04AM

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon. Photo: PR Phuket / file

Laboratory tests on blood and secretion samples taken from the man on Tuesday had ruled out the man’s infection as monkeypox, Dr Kusak announced yesterday (July 28).

Dr Kusak did not confirm what the man’s infection was, though the initial diagnosis by Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, was that the man had chickenpox.

The man was taken to Vachira hospital in Phuket town after he had presented himself at Thalang Hospital with fever and blisters and rashes all over his body.

Dr Kusak said yesterday that a throat swab, a pustular swab in VTM, a pustular swab in lysis and a whole blood test had failed to find any traces of monkeypox infection.

“Therefore, people are asked not to panic. Don’t be fooled by fake news, rumours and fake news and we requesting to follow the correct information from the government,” Dr Kusak said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control yesterday announced through a statement that health officials had identified the country’s second confirmed case of monkeypox in the Dusit area of Bangkok.

DDC Director Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said the man was diagnosed by a private hospital in Dusit District, Bangkok, on Wednesday (July 27).

A preliminary investigation by DDC officers found that the patient, a 47-year-old Thai man, had recently had sex with a foreign man.

He started having body aches a week ago, and developed pustules on his genitals. The infection spread and he soon developed pustules on his arms, legs, face and head.

The man self-isolated in the house where he is living, but by that time had already come in close contact with 10 other people, Dr Opas said.

The man later presented himself at the hospital when the symptoms worsened. He was admitted for a rash and pustules on his genitals, with swelling, pain and a burning sensation.

Samples taken from the man later were tested and confirmed by DDC officials that the man was infected with monkeypox, Dr Opas said.

The DDC team is now investigating more possible infections in the area and trying to track down the foreign man, he said.

Dr Opas repeated that monkeypox is not easily transmitted, but can be contracted through very close contact.

“So we are asking risk groups to be very careful,” he said.