Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vachira patient tests negative for monkeypox

Vachira patient tests negative for monkeypox

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon has confirmed that the 40-year-old man transferred from Thalang Hospital to Vachira Phuket Hospital on Tuesday (July 26) has tested negative for monkeypox.


By The Phuket News

Friday 29 July 2022, 11:04AM

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon. Photo: PR Phuket / file

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon. Photo: PR Phuket / file

Laboratory tests on blood and secretion samples taken from the man on Tuesday had ruled out the man’s infection as monkeypox, Dr Kusak announced yesterday (July 28).

Dr Kusak did not confirm what the man’s infection was, though the initial diagnosis by Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, was that the man had chickenpox.

The man was taken to Vachira hospital in Phuket town after he had presented himself at Thalang Hospital with fever and blisters and rashes all over his body.

Dr Kusak said yesterday that a throat swab, a pustular swab in VTM, a pustular swab in lysis and a whole blood test had failed to find any traces of monkeypox infection.

“Therefore, people are asked not to panic. Don’t be fooled by fake news, rumours and fake news and we requesting to follow the correct information from the government,” Dr Kusak said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control yesterday announced through a statement that health officials had identified the country’s second confirmed case of monkeypox in the Dusit area of Bangkok.

DDC Director Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said the man was diagnosed by a private hospital in Dusit District, Bangkok, on Wednesday (July 27).

A preliminary investigation by DDC officers found that the patient, a 47-year-old Thai man, had recently had sex with a foreign man.

Phuket Property

He started having body aches a week ago, and developed pustules on his genitals. The infection spread and he soon developed pustules on his arms, legs, face and head.

The man self-isolated in the house where he is living, but by that time had already come in close contact with 10 other people, Dr Opas said.

The man later presented himself at the hospital when the symptoms worsened. He was admitted for a rash and pustules on his genitals, with swelling, pain and a burning sensation.

Samples taken from the man later were tested and confirmed by DDC officials that the man was infected with monkeypox, Dr Opas said.

The DDC team is now investigating more possible infections in the area and trying to track down the foreign man, he said.

Dr Opas repeated that monkeypox is not easily transmitted, but can be contracted through very close contact.

“So we are asking risk groups to be very careful,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials honour birthday tributes for HM King
Russian arms dealer extradited from Thailand unaware of US swap: wife
Aviation agencies put on alert for peak season
Driver killed as truck hits power pole after tyre blowout
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, three deaths
Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise
Phuket marks HM The King’s birthday
Hundreds of aftershocks shake earthquake-hit northern Philippines
Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo
Fuel tariff hike to set record high
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Body found off Yanui Beach Official defiant over cannabis policy || July 27
Body of American man, 73, found near Yanui Beach
Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

 

Phuket community
National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

Move to a Muslim village and complain about people expressing their religion? Sort of like the NIMBY...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

Remember they denied and denied it was Covid-19 in Phuket about 2,5 years ago. And one day they have...(Read More)

Fuel tariff hike to set record high

I see the Thai government is still happy to do business with the illegal Myanmar junta. Are their ga...(Read More)

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

Looks like a nice photo opportunity for RTP to get in the news. Can I clarify one point in this arti...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

It is not the only mosque on Phuket that calls to prayer way too loud. I used to rent near Sai Yuan ...(Read More)

Phuket health chief disses rumours of new monkeypox case

@Nasa12, the Phuket medical authority (PPHO) holds her horses, probably 'ordered' from highe...(Read More)

Tourist Police stroll Bangla over cannabis trade

'No legal [italics]action..' Right, because taking fines in hand is illegal. Jaysys, what a...(Read More)

Teacher transferred for stapling note to pupil’s shirt

Some US school districts forbid kids wearing designer clothing." Free thinking leads to bad beh...(Read More)

National Human Rights Commission mediates complaints over Kamala mosque speaker noise

What nonsense is this all about? Mediation? Is in Thailand with her mountain of restrictive laws and...(Read More)

Royal Thai Police baffled by pot memo

....At end of the earning money earning route a fine pot puff and going law wise baffled but in hap...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 