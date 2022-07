Vachira continues walk-in COVID jabs

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town is continuing its walk-in COVID vaccinations freely available to Thais and foreigners throughout July.

COVID-19Vaccine

By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 July 2022, 09:55AM

The vaccination injections are available for people receiving their first, second, third or fourth jab.

The vaccines being provided are Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer for children 5-11 years old and Pfizer for adults.

The jabs are being provided Monday-Friday, at the Khao Lan area at the hospital from 9am-11am and from 1pm-3pm.

In order to receive a vaccination jab, foreigners need to present only their passport, while Thais need to present only their government ID card.

The jabs being provided for the rest of the month are as follows:

Thursday, July 7: Sinovac (50 people only), AstraZeneca (50 only), Pfizer (100 only), Pfizer for kids (50 only)

Friday, July 8: Sinovac (50), AstraZeneca (50), Pfizer for kids (50)

Monday, July 11: Sinovac (50), AstraZeneca (50)

Tuesday, July 12: Sinovac (50), AstraZeneca (50)

Wednesday, July 13: No vaccinations provided

Thursday, July 14: No vaccinations provided

Friday, July 15: No vaccinations provided

Monday, July 18: Sinovac (50), AstraZeneca (50)

Tuesday, July 19: Sinovac (50), AstraZeneca (50)

Wednesday, July 20: Sinovac (50), AstraZeneca (50)

Thursday, July 21: Sinovac (50), AstraZeneca (50), Pfizer (100), Pfizer for kids (50)

Friday, July 22: Sinovac (50), AstraZeneca (50), Pfizer (60), Pfizer for kids (50)