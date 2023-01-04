Vachira calls for blood donations

PHUKET: The Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross are inviting Thais and foreigners to donate blood at various locations across the island throughout January.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 January 2023, 09:39AM

The call for blood donations follows mass-blood donation events being held to boost reserves of critically needed Rh-negative blood, vital for treating foreigners injured in road accidents across the island.

The Phuket Blood Bank yesterday (Jan 4) announced its schedule of mobile blood-donation clinics across the island for the month of January, as follows:

Thursday, Jan 5

10.00 - 15.00

Sakhu Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor)

Friday, Jan 6

09.00 - 14.00

Non-Formal Education in Phuket

Monday, Jan 9

10.00 – 15.00

Phuket Technical College

Tuesday, Jan 10

10.00 - 15.00

Homepro Thalang

Wednesday, Jan 11

10.00 - 15.00

Como Point Yamu Hotel

Thursday, Jan 12

10.00 - 15.00

Phuket Boat Lagoon

Monday, Tuesday, Jan 16-17

10.00 - 16.00

Thai Watsadu (Thalang)

Wednesday, Jan 18

10.00 - 15.00

Wichit Municipality

Thursday, Jan 19

10.00 - 15.00

Phuket Graceland Hotel (Patong)

Tuesday, Jan 24

13.00 - 16.00

Plookpanya Municipal School

Wednesday, Jan 25

10.00 - 15.00

Muslim Wittaya School

Thursday, Jan 26

10.00 - 15.00

Anantara Phuket Villas

Monday, Jan 30

10.00 - 15.00

Twinpalms Hotel (Surin Beach)

People with enquiries about the mobile blood clinics were asked to contact the Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital at Tel. 076-361234 ext. 1287