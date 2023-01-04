The call for blood donations follows mass-blood donation events being held to boost reserves of critically needed Rh-negative blood, vital for treating foreigners injured in road accidents across the island.
The Phuket Blood Bank yesterday (Jan 4) announced its schedule of mobile blood-donation clinics across the island for the month of January, as follows:
Thursday, Jan 5
10.00 - 15.00
Sakhu Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor)
Friday, Jan 6
09.00 - 14.00
Non-Formal Education in Phuket
Monday, Jan 9
10.00 – 15.00
Phuket Technical College
Tuesday, Jan 10
10.00 - 15.00
Homepro Thalang
Wednesday, Jan 11
10.00 - 15.00
Como Point Yamu Hotel
Thursday, Jan 12
10.00 - 15.00
Phuket Boat Lagoon
Monday, Tuesday, Jan 16-17
10.00 - 16.00
Thai Watsadu (Thalang)
Wednesday, Jan 18
10.00 - 15.00
Wichit Municipality
Thursday, Jan 19
10.00 - 15.00
Phuket Graceland Hotel (Patong)
Tuesday, Jan 24
13.00 - 16.00
Plookpanya Municipal School
Wednesday, Jan 25
10.00 - 15.00
Muslim Wittaya School
Thursday, Jan 26
10.00 - 15.00
Anantara Phuket Villas
Monday, Jan 30
10.00 - 15.00
Twinpalms Hotel (Surin Beach)
People with enquiries about the mobile blood clinics were asked to contact the Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital at Tel. 076-361234 ext. 1287
