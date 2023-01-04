333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vachira calls for blood donations

Vachira calls for blood donations

PHUKET: The Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross are inviting Thais and foreigners to donate blood at various locations across the island throughout January.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 January 2023, 09:39AM

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

« »

The call for blood donations follows mass-blood donation events being held to boost reserves of critically needed Rh-negative blood, vital for treating foreigners injured in road accidents across the island.

The Phuket Blood Bank yesterday (Jan 4) announced its schedule of mobile blood-donation clinics across the island for the month of January, as follows:

Thursday, Jan 5
10.00 - 15.00
Sakhu Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor)

Friday, Jan 6
09.00 - 14.00
Non-Formal Education in Phuket

Monday, Jan 9
10.00 – 15.00
Phuket Technical College

Tuesday, Jan 10
10.00 - 15.00
Homepro Thalang

Wednesday, Jan 11
10.00 - 15.00
Como Point Yamu Hotel

Thursday, Jan 12
10.00 - 15.00
Phuket Boat Lagoon

Monday, Tuesday, Jan 16-17
10.00 - 16.00
Thai Watsadu (Thalang)

Wednesday, Jan 18
10.00 - 15.00
Wichit Municipality

Thursday, Jan 19
10.00 - 15.00
Phuket Graceland Hotel (Patong)

Tuesday, Jan 24
13.00 - 16.00
Plookpanya Municipal School

Wednesday, Jan 25
10.00 - 15.00
Muslim Wittaya School

Thursday, Jan 26
10.00 - 15.00
Anantara Phuket Villas

Monday, Jan 30
10.00 - 15.00
Twinpalms Hotel (Surin Beach)

People with enquiries about the mobile blood clinics were asked to contact the Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital at Tel. 076-361234 ext. 1287

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China slams ‘unacceptable’ COVID curbs abroad
Chinese torrent unlikely this month
Major power outage to affect Laguna, Layan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket enters 2023, Politico expects ‘rampant’ vote-buying, Over 12 tonnes of trash || January 3
Elderly couple killed as car hits saleng from behind
Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes
New Year brings B6bn boost to Phuket
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele
Phuket tourism on road to recovery
Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open
No road deaths over Phuket New Year, report officials
Expect vote buying to be ‘rampant’, warns Chuan
Patong Beach cleared of 12 tons of trash in New Year cleanup
Cathay Pacific steps up Hong Kong flights
More countries roll out China traveller checks amid COVID surge

 

Phuket community
Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open

Loads of studies have Sinovac at about 50% efficacy while the M RNA's are at about 90% . ...(Read More)

Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open

It's no conspiracy the Thai made AZ vax was halted and I have had adverse cardio and vascular sy...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

@ Robin Lee, tourists do need hold a motorcycle license from their home country to ride a motorbike...(Read More)

Experts urge end to COVID fear as gates swing open

The conspiracy theorists are out in force today. Economic terrorism??? LOL. Yes, the earth is flat t...(Read More)

Elderly couple killed as car hits saleng from behind

Salengs/sidecars are illegal according to Thai road laws but I have never seen any stopped for any r...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

Having said that I do agree that the problem starts with the rental shops NOT caring whether tourist...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

@Capt B. Kurt thrown in the monkey house or a mental asylum for behaving like an a..hole should not ...(Read More)

Elderly couple killed as car hits saleng from behind

Legal or not there a large number of Saleng on the road and they are an important means of transport...(Read More)

Road safety campaign to counter foreigners renting motorbikes

In 15 years of annual visits have never been asked for license by hire "companies"...(Read More)

Patong Beach cleared of 12 tons of trash in New Year cleanup

@Pooliekev...that is not what he said, neither was that his point...perhaps you just missed it or mo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 