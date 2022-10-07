British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vachira announces walk-in vaccination schedule for October

Vachira announces walk-in vaccination schedule for October

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital has announced its schedule for October for providing walk-in injections of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (PZ) and Long Lasting Antibodies (LAAB).

COVID-19CoronavirushealthVaccine
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 October 2022, 03:29PM

Walk-in vaccination will be available at Vachira Phuket Hospital in October. Image: PR Phuket

Walk-in vaccination will be available at Vachira Phuket Hospital in October. Image: PR Phuket

The injections will be administered on the first floor of the Luang Por Cham Building of Vachira Phuket Hospital, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported today (Oct 7).

People are invited to get PZ or LAAB shots on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout the month of October, except for Oct 13, Oct 14 and Oct 24.

The daily schedule is as follows

Brightview Center
  • PZ for adults and teenagers of 12 years and older – 9.30am till 11am.
  • PZ for kids of 5-11 years – 1pm till 3pm.
  • LAAB – from 1pm till 3pm.

Vaccination is provided to adults requiring their first, second, third or fourth jabs (for those 18 years old and up) and kids reqiring their first, second, or third shots (for those aged 5-17 years old).

People are required to bring their Thai IDs or passports to get their jabs. It was not clarified if walk-in vaccination is for Thai nationals and foreigners or for Thais only. The notice is illustrated with pictures of a Thai ID and a Thai passport.

The publication by PR Phuket bears the logo of the Ministry of Public Health. Yet the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) has not announced the walk-in vaccination on its own Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand mourns after ex-cop’s heinous attack at a childcare centre || October 7
Marine park chiefs told to get ready for high season
Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast
TAT plans new stimulus
Phuket thief steals B270k in jewellery, arrested at shooting range
No alcohol day, public holidays to be observed next week
UN Human Rights Council rejects debate on Xinjiang
HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims
Pfizer tot shots to start Oct 12
Flags lowered in respect of Nong Bua Lamphu massacre
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Late Bangla Road closing time eyed, Phi Phi fees, Taxi drivers agree?|| Thailand News
‘Watched the whole time’: China’s surveillance state grows under Xi
Gunman murders at least 30 in nursery attack
Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees
MICE hit by manpower shortages

 

Phuket community
No alcohol day, public holidays to be observed next week

The only intoxicant allowed these days are kratom and ganja....(Read More)

HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims

Arrested in January, confessed charges, just expelled from Force 5 months later. And until yesterday...(Read More)

Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

Seeing the photo of that DNP tourist director I can only sigh. How this man can sign a 'order&#...(Read More)

HM King to assist families of child care centre massacre victims

things seems to get worst day by day in Thailand..not sure i'm the only one feeling it but.. thi...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

During such happenings/follow ups I always think about that poor old thai couple, plucking mushrooms...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

How many baht in brown envelopes the 'BMW-parents' paid to law enforcement to keep their 15 ...(Read More)

Gunman murders at least 30 in nursery attack

@Christysweet How do you know that the use of drugs and the dismissal from the police force was ...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

"man-ger.." Cute but inaccurate. My concern is how societies ignore how 1/2 of the po...(Read More)

Phi Phi Islands under new ‘special service’ entry fees

Head line of this article could be also: "Phi Phi Island under renewed foreign tourist scamming...(Read More)

Flags lowered in respect of Nong Bua Lamphu massacre

Actually it is Brazil that is gun violence capital of the world with 23 deaths per 100,000. USA is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 