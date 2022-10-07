Vachira announces walk-in vaccination schedule for October

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital has announced its schedule for October for providing walk-in injections of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (PZ) and Long Lasting Antibodies (LAAB).

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 October 2022, 03:29PM

Walk-in vaccination will be available at Vachira Phuket Hospital in October. Image: PR Phuket

The injections will be administered on the first floor of the Luang Por Cham Building of Vachira Phuket Hospital, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported today (Oct 7).

People are invited to get PZ or LAAB shots on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout the month of October, except for Oct 13, Oct 14 and Oct 24.

The daily schedule is as follows

PZ for adults and teenagers of 12 years and older – 9.30am till 11am.

PZ for kids of 5-11 years – 1pm till 3pm.

LAAB – from 1pm till 3pm.

Vaccination is provided to adults requiring their first, second, third or fourth jabs (for those 18 years old and up) and kids reqiring their first, second, or third shots (for those aged 5-17 years old).

People are required to bring their Thai IDs or passports to get their jabs. It was not clarified if walk-in vaccination is for Thai nationals and foreigners or for Thais only. The notice is illustrated with pictures of a Thai ID and a Thai passport.

The publication by PR Phuket bears the logo of the Ministry of Public Health. Yet the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) has not announced the walk-in vaccination on its own Facebook page.