Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vaccines ‘by June’ if jab gets government nod

Vaccines ‘by June’ if jab gets government nod

THAILAND: The first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available in June next year at the earliest, if the jab developed by AstraZeneca is approved for mass roll-out, according to the National Vaccine Institute.

Coronaviruscorruptiondrugshealth
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 20 October 2020, 09:17AM

Siam Bioscience Group and AstraZeneca are expected to sign an agreement on technology transfer by the end of next month. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Siam Bioscience Group and AstraZeneca are expected to sign an agreement on technology transfer by the end of next month. Photo: Bangkok Post.

That is because Siam Bioscience Group was selected by the UK-based pharmaceutical firm as its regional partner to produce the vaccine for the Southeast Asian region, said NWI director, Nakorn Premsri.

AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which is being jointly developed by Oxford University, is said to have advanced the most in the race to produce an effective jab against the novel coronavirus, along with Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s vaccine candidates.

“We will get the first batch [of vaccines] by June if everything goes according to schedule,” Dr Nakorn said at a press conference.

“As this won’t cover the total amount of vaccines that we need, we also have agreements with other pharmaceutical companies with strong candidates to cover at least half of our population.”

Siam Bioscience Group and AstraZeneca are expected to sign an agreement on technology transfer by the end of next month.

CMI - Thailand

Founded by King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great in a bid to ensure the availability of medical supplies in Thailand, Siam Bioscience Group is known to have developed its own vaccine production plant.

In order for mass inoculation to have an effect, Thailand will need to secure 66 million doses for 33 million people. Siam Bioscience Group has said that it has the capacity to meet 20% of the demand.

In addition to producing the vaccine for domestic needs, Siam Bioscience Group will also be making vaccines for Asean countries. As such, the Ministry of Public Health has signed up to join Covax – a global initiative involving over 20 vaccine developers from all over the world – to ensure all demand can be met.

When asked about the progress of domestic vaccine development – such as the one being developed by Chulalongkorn University – Dr Nakorn said it is unlikely they can undergo the required human trials in Thailand due to the relatively low number of cases in the country.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 21 October 2020 - 11:57:34 

Editor ??   Lol !   Kurt, look at other Asian countries.Many do not test much and they have low figures. So again you assuming without having a clue.

Kurt | 21 October 2020 - 02:28:27 

Again DEK is passing by the truth with dark intention to damage another reader. ( let reader say what he didn't say in comment below). There were never complains, just suggestions. 
I wrote about testing, not restrictions. And PN may ask him not to call people names. It says all about DeK.. Thick skinned as he is I am sure he will react with more twisting derailing nonsense.

DeKaaskopp | 20 October 2020 - 15:15:08 

" At first I was proud of Thailand with their..."   Hahaha Kurt, from the very beginning you was the one complaining about all measures Thailand took to prevent the outbreak. You always came up with new recommendations how to do it better. Now many countries in Europe are exercising the same restrictions as Thailand did in the beginning. You are such a clown !!

Kurt | 20 October 2020 - 11:51:51 

..'Due to relatively low number of cases'..  At first I was proud of Thailand with their very, very low Covid-19 figures.  By now, projecting it on other low figure countries with extensive testing doings I not believe the Thai figures anymore. Thailand not test domestic,. 
People in Thailand only die of other registered  diseases. I suspect hiding reality.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials honour King Chulalongkorn, Rama V
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket-Samui, Hat Yai, Pattaya flights
Main shrines join Phuket Vegetarian Festival
New BOT Governor advises government to offer more direct assistance
PPRP MPs to hold royalist activities
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai food dominates ’best’ list! Overseas yachts welcome! Phuket golf! || October 22
Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals
Prayut lifts state of emergency
Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang
China maintains outbound tour ban
Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole
First batch of tourists COVID-free
Prayut offers to lift Bangkok emergency decree if protests remain peaceful
Anti-Prayut protesters march to Govt House as police build barricade
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island collapse? Tension mounts as protesters march to Government House! || October 21

 

Phuket community
Time ticking for Thai Albon

Good luck Alex. I would love to see a Thai winning F1...(Read More)

Weighing the consequences

Every day there is a dimwit who feels the need to use the word farang. And today's winner is... ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

..as that's what they always do,because it's "in their blood" given the statement ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@Kurt We debated that already and probably will again in the near future. Right now we are busy to...(Read More)

Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog

You can see his name on the Phuket News Facebook page. Someone says his name is Declan Rowland ...(Read More)

Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang

Govenment orgainsing 'hundreds' of 'supporters', students rallying thousands- very t...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@ Pascale, seen the infamous traffic accidents position of Thailand, nr 2 in the world, who knows, u...(Read More)

Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals

Foreign ships can moor safely beside each other and change crew without they enter Thailand, so no q...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@HubertK, did you tell your wife and her parents, that Thai officials impose fines up to 140,000thb,...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@tampon Very clever comment ! Another reason why PN should close the comment section for good !...(Read More)

 

https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 