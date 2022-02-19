Vaccine side effects very rare, says DDC

BANGKOK: Few side effects have been reported among the 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 19 February 2022, 09:35AM

The DDC said that 79 people were found to have developed allergic reactions to their vaccines. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division under the DDC, confirmed the number and distribution of reported adverse reactions as of Feb 13, reports the Bangkok Post.

The 120mn doses so far comprise: 26.4mn Sinovac, 46.8mn AstraZeneca, 14.7mn Sinopharm, 27.6mn Pfizer and 4.3mn Moderna doses, Dr Chawetsan said.

He said that 79 people were found to have developed allergic reactions to their vaccines. These comprise 43 affected by Sinovac, 22 by AstraZeneca, three by Sinopharm and 11 by Pfizer.

Dr Chawetsan said 31 people have reportedly suffered from pericarditis after receiving jabs with 29 being attributed to Pfizer and one each to AstraZeneca and Sinopharm. Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia occurred in six people, five of whom were injected with AstraZeneca and one with the Pfizer vaccine.

The government has received 2,081 complaints of people dying as a result of side effects from COVID vaccines. But only four have been confirmed: two from thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, one due to severe shock, and another attributed to Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

Some 177 deaths reportedly stemmed from severe symptoms such as heart disease, intracerebral haemorrhage and thrombosis, while 938 deaths were attributed to an infected nervous system, pneumonitis, and other factors. However the underlying causes could not be confirmed.