‘Vaccine Jai’ campaign aims to reduce COVID-19 related suicides

BANGKOK: The Thai Health Promotion Foundation has launched the “Vaccine Jai” campaign in an attempt to reduce COVID-19 related suicides.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 22 July 2021, 02:24PM

Graphic: NNT

According to the foundation, the campaign was launched at a virtual seminar, involving Srinakharinwirot University and the Department of Mental Health, to help people maintain mental stability.

Foundation director Chatwut Wangwon said more than 4 million people in the tourism industry, who have lost their jobs, are at the risk suicidal thoughts, as they cannot generate income, citing data from the Office of SME Promotion and the Department of Mental Health.

He said “Vaccine Jai” is a mental health assessment tool which aims to evaluate risks and provide guidelines for pandemic-related mental health issues, adding that it will be accessible at all times and will have a set of 20 questions, changed monthly, to rejuvenate the mental health of people, especially those in the tourism sector.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).