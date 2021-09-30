BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vaccine developers look to FDA for help

Vaccine developers look to FDA for help

BANGKOK: Local COVID-19 vaccine developers say they need support from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide a special “fast lane” to test their jabs for emergency use.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 September 2021, 09:40AM

Photo: Bangkok Post.

Photo: Bangkok Post.

Under the government’s aim to reach self-reliance on COVID vaccine development, the government has granted a budget of over one billion baht since last year to potential developers, reports the Bangkok Post.

Kiat Ruxrungtham, head of Chulalongkorn University’s vaccine research centre who developed the mRNA-based ChulaCov19, said developers are now sharing concerns on how to use a completely developed vaccine when it is clear that at least 70% of the population will have full doses of vaccine before their products are ready to market.

Prof Kiat said the FDA should allow a dual process to conduct human trials for emergency use, together with booster vaccines. He said many countries had developed booster vaccines from the mRNA base and the results were satisfactory.

“We are going to consider the case with FDA to reach a conclusion. If yes, we might see a place to use it for the booster vaccine,” he said.

Porntip Wiwatwong, chief developer of HXP-GPOVac, an inactivated COVID vaccine from the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), backed the idea, saying the current process under the FDA’s regulations will further delay local vaccine development.

Ms Porntip said it would be useful for the local vaccine developers if the FDA could provide assistance to hasten the process.

ChulaCov19 and HXP-GPOVac are now in the second phase of human trials, followed by a tobacco-based vaccine from start-up company Baiya Phytopharm that is now starting the first phase of a human trial on a small scale.

Meanwhile, a nasal spray that Biotech is developing will have its first phase of human trials done by early next year.

In related news, AstraZeneca will supply Thailand with an additional 60 million doses in 2022. AstraZeneca has signed a new agreement with the government to support the Ministry of Public Health’s mass vaccination programme. As part of the 2022 agreement, AstraZeneca has committed to complete next year’s supply of the doses by the end of the third quarter.

An existing contract between AstraZeneca and the government for the delivery of 61mn doses by the end of 2021 remains in place. To date, 24.6mn doses have been delivered this year, including 8mn this month.

More than 1.3 billion doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine have been released for supply to more than 170 countries globally, and more than two-thirds of these doses have been delivered to low- and lower-middle income countries.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 30 September 2021 - 10:23:57 

While 'the whole world' steams ahead with vaccination developments, and approved by man FDA's already, is Thai FDA blocking/holding up vaccination progress/development. It's a very slow body, just busy with herself instead of health welfare Thai people. Why Thai Government bodies always want to find out the already existing wheel again?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

DSI steps in over Phuket protected forest land spat
Ban on migrant workers leaving island lifted
No overseas fans allowed at 2022 Beijing Olympics
Phuket checkpoint to reopen 24 hours
Phuket marks 195 new COVID caess, one new death
Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown lifted
Boy’s death leads to ‘phone fraud’ arrest
China clamps down on pop culture in bid to ‘control’ youth
Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17
Same-sex marriage ruling stalls
Phuket marks 187 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket demands reform of COE
Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed
Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor asks Bangkok to open Phuket bars, Investigation over ’seditious’ kids books |:| September 28

 

Phuket community
Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

Agree, Kra Canal=gigantic pig trough. I fear Thailand will never overcome systemic corruption- unles...(Read More)

Phuket checkpoint to reopen 24 hours

Wow that will bring more domestic tourists!...(Read More)

Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

A Kra canal will only service the local shipping. No viability. Singapore with her excellent and tru...(Read More)

Vaccine developers look to FDA for help

While 'the whole world' steams ahead with vaccination developments, and approved by man FDA&...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

Shame in truth? Never. Kids do not suffer the symptoms as much as adults, especially older adults bu...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

@Kurt Your logic is flawed. You can not draw comparisons with Polio and Small pox vaccines as those ...(Read More)

Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

I guess this all ties in with their mad plans to build a canal across the isthmus of Kra. Should be ...(Read More)

Same-sex marriage ruling stalls

Before worrying about same sex marraige Thailand should be updating it's laws on unequality in n...(Read More)

Boy’s death leads to ‘phone fraud’ arrest

What a country. Even your children grow up conning and cheating people from a young age. The parents...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox island quarantine reduced to seven days

I'm already in Phuket Sandbox. Will I be able to travel to Pattaya after my 7th day ( October 3...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Phuket Property

 