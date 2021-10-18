BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Vaccine certificates available via app

BANGKOK: From today (Oct 18), Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute will allow people to submit applications for certificates of vaccination online via the Mor Prom app to reduce long queues for walk-in services.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 October 2021, 10:06AM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

The vaccine passport is an official travel document for those already vaccinated who wish to travel to other countries, and between April 19 and Oct 16, a total of 31,340 people registered for the document, according to the Diseases Control Department.

The institute’s director, Kitpong Sunchatawirul, yesterday said that previously only a time-consuming walk-in service was available, so the institute decided to allow both applications and appointment reminders to be handled via the app between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm, Monday to Saturday, reports the Bangkok Post.

Walk-in services for vaccine passports are still available at 100 designated offices nationwide.

For Bangkok and its adjacent provinces, people can contact the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention Prevention in Bangkok, the quarantine office at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan via the “porthealth_bbk@ddc.mail.go.th” email address, the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, and the Communicable Diseases Division of the Department of Disease Control in Nonthaburi.

EPL predictions

The vaccine passport service may also be expanded to university-affiliated hospitals, the Thai Red Cross Society and the Royal Thai Police in the future, Dr Kitpong said.

He added that all vaccine passport applications require an accompanying ID card or passport and national certificate of COVID-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek said applications for the Digital Health Pass are also available on the Mor Prom app.

The Digital Health Pass is a system for issuing QR codes which show an individual’s vaccination status and RT-PCR test results if required by public services, restaurants and domestic flights, Ms Ratchada said.

Kurt | 18 October 2021 - 11:01:21 

@JohnC.  There is 1 location in Phuket town that issue Thai Yellow Vaccination Books if you not have a international vaccination book. For info, call Vachira. That hospital did sign/stamp the 2 Pfizer vaccinations in my International yellow vaccination book.

Mj | 18 October 2021 - 10:48:08 

if you are in Phuket you can go to Phuket Provincial Public Health Department on Narisson Road to get the Vaccination Passport (Yellow Book) They will issue it within a week

JohnC | 18 October 2021 - 10:12:38 

[Walk-in services for vaccine passports are still available at 100 designated offices nationwide.]  Interesting statement. When I got my vaccines and Thai Covid certificate the lady running the show informed all of us that only 3 locations in Thailand can issue the vaccine passport, all in Bangkok. Where have 97 other locations suddenly came from?

 

