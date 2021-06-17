Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

PHUKET: Foreigners in Phuket who have not been issued a work permit can now register to receive a state-provided COVID-19 vaccination, local authorities have announced.

COVID-19

By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 June 2021, 10:03AM

The ‘Phuket Must Win’ website (www. ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com) now shows a new category, ’Vaccination for non-work permit foreigners’. Screenshot: Phuket Must Win

The announcement came through one sentence in a post on the official Facebook page of the “Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket”, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, after 7pm last night.

Of note, the post was in English language.

The post read, “Currently Foreign workers who are hold valid work permits are eligible for vaccinations. Registration must be completed by their registered companies.”

Then the post the noted, “Foreigners who are registered to reside in Phuket without work permits are now eligible to apply via the website www.phuket.win”.

No other details were provided.

Unlike with any other announcements of groups of people in Phuket being allowed to register to be vaccinated, Phuket officials so far have yet to make any other announcements that registration is now open for non-working expats.