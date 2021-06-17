The Phuket News
Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

PHUKET: Foreigners in Phuket who have not been issued a work permit can now register to receive a state-provided COVID-19 vaccination, local authorities have announced.

COVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 June 2021, 10:03AM

The 'Phuket Must Win' website (www. ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com) now shows a new category, 'Vaccination for non-work permit foreigners'. Screenshot: Phuket Must Win

The ‘Phuket Must Win’ website (www. ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com) now shows a new category, ’Vaccination for non-work permit foreigners’. Screenshot: Phuket Must Win

The announcement came through one sentence in a post on the official Facebook page of the “Official COVID-19 Information Center Phuket”, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, after 7pm last night.

Of note, the post was in English language.

The post read, “Currently Foreign workers who are hold valid work permits are eligible for vaccinations.  Registration must be completed by their registered companies.”

Then the post the noted, “Foreigners who are registered to reside in Phuket without work permits are now eligible to apply via the website www.phuket.win”.

No other details were provided.

The ‘Phuket Must Win’ website (www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com) now shows a new category, “Vaccination for non-work permit foreigners”.

Unlike with any other announcements of groups of people in Phuket being allowed to register to be vaccinated, Phuket officials so far have yet to make any other announcements that registration is now open for non-working expats.

Dave_C | 17 June 2021 - 12:51:12 

Please give my man @maverick a set of fake pilot wings!

maverick | 17 June 2021 - 12:00:30 

I just love the last paragraph “Phuket officials so far have yet to make any other announcement that registration is open for non-working expats - funny that I thought that was the job of the media - if it was a negative story about insurance and someone dying after a jab they would be all over it in minutes

maverick | 17 June 2021 - 11:56:41 

Bit late from PN, this news was all over the expat community by early evening yesterday - could guarantee if this was a negative news story it would have been out there in short order with the usual negative posts from the trolls on this site. Excellent news, let’s hope there is a positive take up and less whining and whingeing my wife and I registered last night successfully

 

