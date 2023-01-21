Pro Property Partners
Uzbek woman in cocaine bust at Phuket Airport

Uzbek woman in cocaine bust at Phuket Airport

PHUKET: Sakhu police arrested a woman from Uzbekistan at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Jan 20) morning who was found to be in possession of 2.23kg of cocaine.

drugscrimeimmigrationpolice
By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 January 2023, 12:20PM

The woman, named as 41-year-old Shoila Rachmonova, was found to be carrying the drug in a total of eight plastic bags that had been concealed in a specially modified laptop bag and three mobile phones.

Officials confirmed the woman was travelling alone and had arrived in Phuket around 7:40am yesterday morning on a Qatar Airways flight from the Qatari capital of Doha.

Police had been tipped off that a “suspicious person” was aboard the flight and managed to apprehend Ms Rachmonova after a search by customs and immigration officials.

The arrest was led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Sermphan Sirikong, Phuket Provincial Police Chief, who was was joined by Pol. Col. Kantchawit, Superintendent of Sakhu Police Station and two Deputy Superintendents of Sakhu Police Station Pol. Lt. Col. Salaan Tantisasankul and Pol. Lt. Col. Supap Sae-Lim.

Following the detailed search of Ms Rachmonova’s luggage, officials confirmed they discovered the eight bags hidden in the laptop bag and three mobile phones.

Ms Rachmonova was taken to Sakhu police station where she will be charged with the illegal importation of cocaine, a category 2 narcotic, into the country and prosecuted in due course.

Kurt | 21 January 2023 - 15:50:07 

Yeah, in another normal country is would have been taken just a few police detectives to arrest this woman. No high rank Thai opera drama happening as described here. Unless these high ranks don't trust their subordinates. Thai useley don't trust each other in such cases. To much to loose. ( I was told)

Fascinated | 21 January 2023 - 12:54:55 

A General, a Col AND 2 Lt Cols - great photo op!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

